Trevor Noah Runs a Full-Page Ad Inviting Capitol Rioters to Call His “Law Firm”

Nearly eight months after the January 6th insurrection at the US Capitol, rioters are slowly but surely facing the consequences of their own actions (boo-hoo). If, for reasons unimaginable to us, you happen to have been one of the insurrectionists who are now in a pickle with the law, we know someone who might be able to help: Trevor Noah. The Daily Show host is pivoting to the legal game, as indicated by a new advertisement.

Full-page and definitely very real ads have appeared in both the Los Angeles Times and the New York Times promoting Noah’s new law firm, aptly titled Trevor Noah & Associates & Sons. If you need some help cleaning up your sad, tainted reputation, the ad urges you to “Storm [their] law offices today!”

Services include the defense of “First-degree normal tourist activity,” “Lectern theft,” and “Stuff you admitted to in a Facebook post for some reason.” If you’d rather give them a call than break through the firm’s windows and prop your feet on Noah’s desk, you can reach Trevor Noah & Associates & Sons at 1-85-OOPS-JAN6. Sounds legit to us — perhaps Ariel Pink should give them a ring. Check out the ad below.

This isn’t the first time Noah has dabbled in the faux-legal industry: Last year, The Daily Show similarly ran a full-page ad directed at a certain “a soon-to-be ex-president” — we can’t imagine who the ad would be referencing.