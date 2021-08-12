Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Trivium Announce New Album In the Court of the Dragon, Share “Feast of Fire”: Stream

The metal band's 10th LP is out October 8th

trivium new album in the court of the dragon
Trivium (courtesy of Atom Splitter PR)
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 12, 2021 | 10:32am ET

    Trivium have announced their new album, In the Court of the Dragon, which arrives October 8th. The band has also unveiled the video for sophomore single “Feast of Fire.”

    The new song is a technical gem, seamlessly blending elements of thrash and melodic metalcore as only Trivium can. Hooky vocals give way to heavy breakdowns and shred soloing, as the band cover all its extreme-metal bases.

    According to bassist Paolo Gregoletto, the song actually originated from the bridge of an existing composition. Apparently, the bridge section was just too good, so the band made an entirely separate song around it, which became “Feast of Fire.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “There’s always that one song you aren’t expecting when you begin writing a new album,” Gregoletto said via a press release. “It could be a riff written on the spot in the rehearsal space, a lyric that pairs just right with a melody, or in the case of ‘Feast of Fire,’ sitting right there in front of us in the middle of a demo that [guitarist] Corey [Beaulieu] brought in.”

    He continued: “We were well into pre-production at Full Sail [in Orlando] when we all decided that something about the demo we had tracked was good but could be even better. Our producer Josh Wilbur even had in his notes: ‘Bridge is special, maybe so special it needs its own song.’ We tore the song apart and began again on the spot.”

    In the Court of the Dragon was recorded and mixed by Wilbur at Full Sail University in Orlando during fall of 2020, in the midst of the pandemic.

    Advertisement

    “We went into this album knowing we had time to consider everything and anything that came about during this period,” Gregoletto said, “and if need be, we could start again if it didn’t feel right given that no touring was on the horizon.”

    Megadeth and Lamb of God Reschedule 2021 Fall Tour
     Editor's Pick
    Megadeth and Lamb of God Announce Rescheduled Dates for 2021 North American Co-Headlining Tour [Updated]

    We previously heard the title track for the new LP last month, but with today’s announcement, Trivium have finally revealed the full album details and artwork — a remarkable original oil painting by French artist Mathieu Nozieres.

    “While the music of In The Court of the Dragon was taking shape, we knew we needed epic artwork of the type that you might see on the wall of an important museum from a long dead renaissance master,” said Trivium frontman Matt Heafy. “After extensive research, we found one of the few living artists who is capable of creating artwork like Caravaggio and Gentileschi — painter Mathieu Nozieres.”

    Advertisement

    Trivium are set to support Megadeth and Lamb of God’s upcoming “Metal Tour of the Year.” The trek kicks off August 20th in Austin, Texas, with tickets available via Ticketmaster.

    Pre-order Trivium’s new album In the Court of the Dragon here. Stream “Feast of Fire” and check out the artwork and tracklist below.

    Advertisement

    In the Court of the Dragon Artwork:
    trivium lp Trivium Announce New Album In the Court of the Dragon, Share Feast of Fire: Stream

    In the Court of the Dragon Tracklist:

    01. X
    02. In the Court of the Dragon
    03. Like a Sword over Damocles
    04. Feast of Fire
    05. A Crisis of Revelation
    06. The Shadow of the Abattoir
    07. No Way Back Just Through
    08. Fall into Your Hands
    09. From Dawn to Decadence
    10. The Phalanx

Latest Stories

the darkness motorheart new song single album announcement stream

The Darkness Buy a Sex Robot in New Song "Motorheart": Stream

August 12, 2021

Thom Yorke MF DOOM

Thom Yorke Shares New Remix of MF DOOM's "Gazzillion Ear": Stream

August 12, 2021

alison krauss robert plant raise the roof new album cover can't let go single stream

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Reunite for New Album Raise the Roof, Share "Can't Let Go": Stream

August 12, 2021

injury reserve by the time i get to phoenix new album knees single stream

Injury Reserve Announce Sophomore Album By the Time I Get to Phoenix, Drop "Knees": Stream

August 11, 2021

 

the replacements announce sorry ma forgot to take out the trash 40th anniversary deluxe edition

The Replacements Announce Sorry Ma, Forgot to Take Out the Trash Deluxe Reissue

August 11, 2021

lala lala color of the pool music video new single stream north american tour dates

Lala Lala Drops "Color of the Pool," Announces North American Tour: Stream

August 11, 2021

Billy Idol new EP new song

Billy Idol Announces The Roadside EP, Unveils First New Song in Seven Years "Bitter Taste": Stream

August 11, 2021

tasha lake superior new song video stream

Tasha Unveils New Song "Lake Superior": Stream

August 11, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Trivium Announce New Album In the Court of the Dragon, Share "Feast of Fire": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale