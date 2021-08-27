Turnstile Unleash New Album Glow On: Stream

Turnstile have uncorked their hotly anticipated third album, Glow On. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.

Glow On is the follow-up to 2018’s Time & Space, and comes in the wake of the surprise June EP Turnstile Love Connection. The album features a collaboration with Blood Orange, “Alien Love Call,” as well as the singles “Blackout” and “Mystery.” It was co-produced by vocalist Brendan Yates with Mike Elizondo, and finds the Baltimore hardcore band continuing to expand their sound. There’s plenty of heavy thunder to keep the mosh pit roiling, but the band have also borrowed from emo, shoegaze, and alternative palettes to create something stunningly original.

In his review for Consequence, our own Spencer Kaufman wrote,

“Turnstile have already built a devoted following with their previous releases and dynamic high-energy live shows, but Glow On takes them to a new level. It’s a fearless album that doesn’t bow to genre conventions, establishing Turnstile as the present and future of rock music.”

Turnstile are currently ripping through a headlining tour that includes appearances at Firefly Music Festival, Louder Than Life, and Knotfest Iowa. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster, and since some shows have already sold out, you might also want to keep an eye on the secondary market here.

Glow On Artwork:

Glow On Tracklist:

01. Mystery

02. Blackout

03. Don’t Play

04. Underwater Boi

05. Holiday

06. Humanoid / Shake It Up

07. Endless

08. Fly Again

09. Alien Love Call (feat. Blood Orange)

10. Wild Wrld

11. Dance-Off

12. New Heart Design

13. T.L.C. (Turnstile Love Connection)

14. No Surprise

15. Lonely Dezires (feat. Blood Orange)