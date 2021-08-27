Menu
Turnstile Unleash New Album Glow On: Stream

The third album from the Baltimore hardcore act

Turnstile, photo by Jimmy Fontaine
August 27, 2021 | 12:41pm ET

    Turnstile have uncorked their hotly anticipated third album, Glow On. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.

    Glow On is the follow-up to 2018’s Time & Space, and comes in the wake of the surprise June EP Turnstile Love Connection. The album features a collaboration with Blood Orange, “Alien Love Call,” as well as the singles “Blackout” and “Mystery.”  It was co-produced by vocalist Brendan Yates with Mike Elizondo, and finds the Baltimore hardcore band continuing to expand their sound. There’s plenty of heavy thunder to keep the mosh pit roiling, but the band have also borrowed from emo, shoegaze, and alternative palettes to create something stunningly original.

    In his review for Consequence, our own Spencer Kaufman wrote,

    “Turnstile have already built a devoted following with their previous releases and dynamic high-energy live shows, but Glow On takes them to a new level. It’s a fearless album that doesn’t bow to genre conventions, establishing Turnstile as the present and future of rock music.”

    Related Video

    Turnstile are currently ripping through a headlining tour that includes appearances at Firefly Music FestivalLouder Than Life, and Knotfest Iowa. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster, and since some shows have already sold out, you might also want to keep an eye on the secondary market here.

    Glow On Artwork:

    Glow On Tracklist:
    01. Mystery
    02. Blackout
    03. Don’t Play
    04. Underwater Boi
    05. Holiday
    06. Humanoid / Shake It Up
    07. Endless
    08. Fly Again
    09. Alien Love Call (feat. Blood Orange)
    10. Wild Wrld
    11. Dance-Off
    12. New Heart Design
    13. T.L.C. (Turnstile Love Connection)
    14. No Surprise
    15. Lonely Dezires (feat. Blood Orange)

