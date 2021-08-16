Menu
Ty Segall Announces US Tour, Shares Video for “Feel Good” with Wife Denée Segall: Watch

The multi-instrumentalist's 35-date trek with the Freedom Band will last nearly a year

ty segall Harmonizer surprise new album release stream
Ty Segall, photo via Denée Segall
August 16, 2021 | 10:00am ET

    Ty Segall is back today with two very exciting pieces of news: dates for a lengthy US tour and a new music video for “Feel Good,” his new collab with wife Denée Segall.

    “Feel Good” is the latest single off the multi-instrumentalist’s new surprise LP Harmonizer, which dropped on August 3rd via Drag City Inc., and finds the husband-wife duo on a midnight joy ride as Denée takes the reins on the song’s lyrics.

    “Being with you makes me feel good/ When we love like we should/ Playing with you makes me feel grand/ I’ll supply you if you demand,” she punctuates in breathless staccato over her husband’s rollicking guitar licks.

    Related Video

    “‘Feel Good’ is about allowing oneself to be confident and unrestrained in regard to whatever makes them feel good, be it emotionally, physically, or beyond,” Denée said in a statement. “It’s also about extending this sentiment to another who might desire this same sort of freedom, but needs a little encouragement. It’s an ode to the joy that comes from loving and supporting one another unconditionally.”

    In tandem with the prismatic music video’s release, Segall has announced that he’ll be heading out on a North American headlining tour in support of the album, which is set to receive a physical release this coming October. The 35-city trek with the Freedom Band kicks off next Friday with a show at Sin City’s Psycho Las Vegas and extends almost an entire year before wrapping up next July at Salt Lake City’s Metro Music Hall, with appearances at numerous festivals including Pitchfork Music Festival, Shaky Knees, and Desert Daze.

    Tickets for the first round of shows — including four nights at L.A.’s Teragram Ballroom next month — are on sale now, with seats for shows after November going on sale this Friday at 12 p.m. ET via Segall’s website. Once they’re sold out, you can also snag them here.

    Watch the music video for “Feel Good” and check out Segall’s complete run of tour dates below.

    In April, Segall contributed “Night of the Vampire” to the Roky Erickson tribute album May The Circle Remain Unbroken: A Tribute to Roky Erickson, and last October, he released his latest studio set with FUZZ, titled III, which included singles “Returning,” “Spit,” and “Mirror.”

    Ty Segall and the Freedom Band 2021-2022 Tour Dates:
    08/20/21 — Las Vegas, NV @ Psycho Las Vegas
    09/05/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
    09/06/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
    09/09/21 — Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern
    09/11/21 — Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
    09/13/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
    09/14/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
    09/15/21 — Big Sur, CA @ The Henry Miller Library
    09/16/21 — Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s
    09/18/21 — Petaluma, CA @ Phoenix Theater
    10/22/21 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
    11/12/21 — Moreno Valley, CA @ Desert Daze Festival
    12/27/21 — San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
    12/28/21 — San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
    12/29/21 — San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
    12/30/21 — San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
    12/31/21 — San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
    01/31/22 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Lobero Theatre
    02/01/22 — Santa Cruz, CA @ Cocoanut Grove Historic Ballroom
    02/04/22 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
    02/05/22 — Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
    02/06/22 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox at the Market
    02/08/22 — Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu
    02/09/22 — San Luis Obisbo, CA @ Slo Brewing Co.
    06/14/22 — Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
    06/19/22 — New Orleans, LA @ Southport Hall
    06/22/22 — Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
    06/23/22 — Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head Live
    06/24/22 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
    06/25/22 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
    06/27/22 — Boston, MA @ Royale
    06/30/22 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
    07/02/22 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue Mainroom
    07/04/22 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
    07/05/22 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

