Ty Segall Surprise Releases New Album Harmonizer: Stream

Ty Segall is so prolific he doesn’t even have time to announce his records anymore. The garage rocker has today delivered a surprise new full-length album called Harmonizer.

Glossy with psychedelic synths, the LP is accurately described in a press release as presenting “some of Ty’s cleanest songs and starkest ideas to date…” Helping him explore this interesting new territory were co-producer Cooper Crain and the members of The Freedom Band: Ben Boye, Mikal Cronin, Emmett Kelly, and Charles Moothart. Two tracks were also co-written and feature appearances by Denée Segall.

All of the sessions went down at Segall’s new Harmonizer Studios, completed just before the recordings took place. With the 10-track effort available to stream now via Drag City, physical formats will be out in October. Purchase the MP3 version or pre-order physical editions here, and stream Harmonzier in full below.

Harmonizer marks Ty Segall’s first solo album in two years, coming after 2019’s First Taste. More recently, last year saw him relaunch his FUZZ project for their first LP in five years, III; drop an EP of Harry Nilsson Covers, Segall Smeagol; and team with Lightning Bolt’s Brian Chippendale as Waster Shirt for Fungus II.

Harmonizer Artwork:

Harmonizer Tracklist:

01. Learning

02. Whisper

03. Erased

04. Harmonizer

05. Pictures

06. Ride

07. Waxman

08. Play

09. Feel Good

10. Changing Contours