Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Ty Segall Surprise Releases New Album Harmonizer: Stream

Segall's first new album in two years

ty segall Harmonizer surprise new album release stream
Ty Segall, photo via Denée Segall
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 3, 2021 | 11:23am ET

    Ty Segall is so prolific he doesn’t even have time to announce his records anymore. The garage rocker has today delivered a surprise new full-length album called Harmonizer.

    Glossy with psychedelic synths, the LP is accurately described in a press release as presenting “some of Ty’s cleanest songs and starkest ideas to date…” Helping him explore this interesting new territory were co-producer Cooper Crain and the members of The Freedom Band: Ben Boye, Mikal Cronin, Emmett Kelly, and Charles Moothart. Two tracks were also co-written and feature appearances by Denée Segall.

    All of the sessions went down at Segall’s new Harmonizer Studios, completed just before the recordings took place. With the 10-track effort available to stream now via Drag City, physical formats will be out in October. Purchase the MP3 version or pre-order physical editions here, and stream Harmonzier in full below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Harmonizer marks Ty Segall’s first solo album in two years, coming after 2019’s First Taste. More recently, last year saw him relaunch his FUZZ project for their first LP in five years, III; drop an EP of Harry Nilsson Covers, Segall Smeagol; and team with Lightning Bolt’s Brian Chippendale as Waster Shirt for Fungus II.

    Advertisement

    Harmonizer Artwork:

    ty segall Harmonizer surprise new album release stream cover artwork

    Harmonizer Tracklist:
    01. Learning
    02. Whisper
    03. Erased
    04. Harmonizer
    05. Pictures
    06. Ride
    07. Waxman
    08. Play
    09. Feel Good
    10. Changing Contours

Latest Stories

full of hell new album garden of burning apparitions

Full of Hell Announce New Album, Unleash New Song "Industrial Messiah Complex": Stream

August 3, 2021

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga Announce New Collaborative Album Love For Sale

August 3, 2021

Tierra Whack Walk the Beat stream new song music video single, photo courtesy of the artist

Tierra Whack Flaunts Her Style on New Song "Walk the Beat": Stream

August 3, 2021

joey purp uplate new mixtape outside new song stream

Joey Purp Announces New Mixtape UpLate, Shares "Outside": Stream

August 3, 2021

 

weezer covers metallica enter sandman

Weezer Cover Metallica's "Enter Sandman": Stream

August 3, 2021

ottto tye trujillo ride low

OTTTO (Tye Trujillo) Share New Song "Ride Low": Stream

August 2, 2021

meet me at the altar brighter days are before us new single music video stream

Meet Me @ the Altar Unveil New Single "Brighter Days (Are Before Us)": Stream

July 30, 2021

Des Rocs debut album

Des Rocs Announces Debut Album, Unleashes Anthemic New Single "MMC": Stream

July 30, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Ty Segall Surprise Releases New Album Harmonizer: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale