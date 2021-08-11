Tyler, the Creator and Duran Duran Join Austin City Limits’ 2021 Lineup

Austin City Limits has made two significant additions to its 2021 lineup: Tyler, the Creator has been added to the festival in place of disgraced rapper DaBaby, while Duran Duran will fill in for Stevie Nicks, who recently stepped aside due to concerns over COVID-19.

News of the Tyler’s inclusion comes on the heels of DaBaby being dropped from ACL following his widely denounced comments about women and people living with HIV and AIDS during his set at Rolling Loud Miami last month. In the wake of his homophobic tirade, the “Rockstar” rapper has also been dropped from at least seven other festivals, including the iHeartRadio Music Festival, Governors Ball, Day N Vegas, and the recently-concluded Lollapalooza.

Meanwhile, Duran Duran will step in for Stevie Nicks, who canceled all of her 2021 tour dates, citing concerns over the rising number of COVID cases across the country.

Both Tyler the Creator and Duran Duran will perform at Austin City Limits on Sunday. They join a lineup that *as of now* includes George Strait, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Erykah Badu, Megan Thee Stallion, Modest Mouse, Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent, Greta Van Fleet, and Doja Cat.

Austin City Limits takes place over two weekends — October 1st-3rd and 8th-10th — at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. General admission and VIP passes are completely sold out, but you can still find them on the secondary market here.

