Tyler the Creator Announces North American Tour with Kali Uchis & Vince Staples

Tyler the Creator has announced a 2022 North American tour in support of his new album, CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST.
Kicking off in February, the 34-date arena tour will also feature Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown. Check out the full itinerary below.
Tickets are on sale this Friday, August 6th at 10:00 am local time via Ticketmaster. You’ll also be able to purchase them through the second market via Stubhub.
Today’s announcement comes on the heels of Tyler’s acclaimed headlining appearance at Lollapalooza this past weekend. He’s also set to play festival sets at Bonnaroo and Outside Lands in the coming months.
Tyler the Creator 2022 Tour Dates
02/10 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
02/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
02/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob Ultra Arena
02/14 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
02/16 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
02/18 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
02/19 – Kansas City, MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena
02/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
02/22 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
02/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
02/27 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
02/28 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
03/03 – Worcester, MA @ DCU Center
03/04 – Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena
03/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
03/07 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
03/09 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell
03/11 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
03/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
03/13 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
03/16 – Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles Coliseum
03/18 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
03/19 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center
03/20 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
03/23 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum
03/25 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena
03/27 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
03/29 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
03/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
04/01 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
04/02 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
04/04 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
04/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum
04/08 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
TOUR: ON SALE FRIDAY pic.twitter.com/dgsN317pnI
— Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) August 3, 2021