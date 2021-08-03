Menu
Tyler the Creator Announces North American Tour with Kali Uchis & Vince Staples

The 34-date arena tour comes in support of Tyler's new album, CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST

lollapalooza 21 tyler the creator 2021 day 2 recap
Tyler, the Creator, photo by Jen Vesp
August 3, 2021 | 1:27pm ET

    Tyler the Creator has announced a 2022 North American tour in support of his new album, CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST.

    Kicking off in February, the 34-date arena tour will also feature Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown. Check out the full itinerary below.

    Tickets are on sale this Friday, August 6th at 10:00 am local time via Ticketmaster. You’ll also be able to purchase them through the second market via Stubhub.

    Today’s announcement comes on the heels of Tyler’s acclaimed headlining appearance at Lollapalooza this past weekend. He’s also set to play festival sets at Bonnaroo and Outside Lands in the coming months.

    Tyler the Creator 2022 Tour Dates
    02/10 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
    02/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
    02/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob Ultra Arena
    02/14 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
    02/16 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
    02/18 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
    02/19 – Kansas City, MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena
    02/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
    02/22 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    02/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
    02/27 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
    02/28 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
    03/03 – Worcester, MA @ DCU Center
    03/04 – Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena
    03/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
    03/07 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
    03/09 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell
    03/11 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    03/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
    03/13 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    03/16 – Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles Coliseum
    03/18 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
    03/19 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center
    03/20 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
    03/23 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum
    03/25 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena
    03/27 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    03/29 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
    03/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
    04/01 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
    04/02 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
    04/04 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
    04/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum
    04/08 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

