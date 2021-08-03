Tyler the Creator Announces North American Tour with Kali Uchis & Vince Staples

Tyler the Creator has announced a 2022 North American tour in support of his new album, CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST.

Kicking off in February, the 34-date arena tour will also feature Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown. Check out the full itinerary below.

Tickets are on sale this Friday, August 6th at 10:00 am local time via Ticketmaster. You’ll also be able to purchase them through the second market via Stubhub.

Today’s announcement comes on the heels of Tyler’s acclaimed headlining appearance at Lollapalooza this past weekend. He’s also set to play festival sets at Bonnaroo and Outside Lands in the coming months.

Tyler the Creator 2022 Tour Dates

02/10 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

02/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

02/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob Ultra Arena

02/14 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

02/16 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

02/18 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

02/19 – Kansas City, MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena

02/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

02/22 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

02/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

02/27 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

02/28 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

03/03 – Worcester, MA @ DCU Center

03/04 – Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena

03/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

03/07 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

03/09 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell

03/11 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

03/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

03/13 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

03/16 – Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles Coliseum

03/18 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

03/19 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center

03/20 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

03/23 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

03/25 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena

03/27 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

03/29 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

03/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

04/01 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

04/02 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

04/04 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

04/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

04/08 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

TOUR: ON SALE FRIDAY pic.twitter.com/dgsN317pnI — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) August 3, 2021

