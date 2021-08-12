Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

R.I.P. Una Stubbs, Sherlock, EastEnders, and Till Death Do Us Part Actress Dead at 84

The actress passed away following an unspecified illness, according to her agent and family

una stubbs obituary sherlock
Una Stubbs (BBC)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
August 12, 2021 | 2:13pm ET

    Una Stubbs, the actress best known for her television roles in Sherlock, EastEnders, and BBC sitcoms like Till Death Do Us Part, has died following an unspecified illness. She was 84.

    Stubbs’ family shared the sad news in a statement to Deadline. “Mum passed away quietly today with her family around her, in Edinburgh. We ask for privacy and understanding at this most difficult and sad of times,” the statement read.

    Born May 1st, 1937 in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, England, the actress began her career in the late 1950s as the cover girl for Dairy Box Chocolates, a British confectionary brand. Around this time, she also played bit roles in a few British television shows and TV movies, and worked as a dancer in various clubs, cabarets and revues throughout London before making her film debut in 1963’s Summer Holiday starring crooner Cliff Richard.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    In 1966, Stubbs landed her breakout role as Rita Rawlins in the BBC 1 sitcom Till Death Do Us Part. When the show quickly became a hit throughout Britain, she portrayed the married daughter of Warren Mitchell’s patriarch Alf Garnett throughout all seven seasons until 1975, and revived the role in both 1981’s Till Death… reboot and the 1985 sequel series In Sickness and in Health.

    Other notable roles throughout the actress’ career included Aunt Sally in the ITV children’s series Worzel Gummidge from 1979 to 1981, a team captain in the weekly 1980s game show Give Us a Clue, Miss Bat in 1998’s The Worst Witch and a plethora of guest appearances in everything from Fawlty Towers and Midsomer Murders to Keeping Up AppearancesAgatha Christie’s Marple, and Call the Midwife.

    By the 2000s, Stubbs landed a recurring arc on the popular British soap opera EastEnders, playing Caroline Bishop for six episodes in 2006. Her most notable role to modern audiences, however, was in BBC’s hit series Sherlock, where she played the titular detective’s landlady Mrs. Hudson throughout the show’s Emmy-winning run from 2010 to 2017.

    Advertisement

    Stubbs was married twice during her lifetime: first to actor Peter Gilmore from 1958 to 1969, then to fellow actor Nicky Henson from 1969 to 1975. She leaves behind three sons: Jason Gilmore, composer Christian Henson and Joe Henson.

    Following her death, fans, critics and fellow actors took to social media to grieve the actress’ death and remember her life. “It was one of the great joys of my life to work so closely with and to adore Una Stubbs,” wrote Sherlock‘s Mark Gatiss. “She was a wonderful, wonderful woman and a great and serenely graceful actor. Mischief was in her blood. We were so blessed that she became our imperishable Mrs Hudson. Goodbye, darling.”

    “‘Mrs Hudson, leave Baker Street? England would fall!’ I guess England is about to fall then Sherlock…RIP Una Stubbs,” tweeted a fan alongside a sweet moment from the show between Stubbs and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sherlock Holmes.

    Advertisement

    Check out some of the outpouring to posts honoring Stubbs’ memory below.

    Advertisement

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

arnold schwarzenegger slams anti-vaxxers covid interview screw your freedom

Arnold Schwarzenegger Calls BS On Anti-Vax Excuses: "Screw Your Freedom"

August 12, 2021

The Nowhere Inn

St. Vincent and Carrie Brownstein Share Trailer for Metafictional Rock Doc The Nowhere Inn: Watch

August 12, 2021

taika waititi star wars feels very me movie

Taika Waititi's Star Wars Script "Feels Very Me"

August 11, 2021

Nicolas Cage Has a Bomb on His Dick in Prisoners of the Ghostland Trailer: Watch

and August 11, 2021

 

Respect Movie Review

With Expected Biopic Cheese, Jennifer Hudson Pays Tribute to the Queen in Respect: Review

August 11, 2021

idris elba knuckles sonic the hedgehog 2 cast

Idris Elba Will Voice Knuckles in Sonic the Hedgehog 2

August 10, 2021

Chet Hanks anti-vaxxer video covid-19 instagram vaccine coronavirus post story Tom Hanks son child guy, photo via Instagram/@ChetHanx

Chet Hanks Is an Anti-Vaxxer Despite His Parents Getting COVID-19 Last Year

August 10, 2021

Wes Anderson Margot Robbie movie new film cast members actors title name Margot Robbie (photo by Eva Rinaldi) and Wes Anderson (photo by John Rasimus)

Margot Robbie Joins Cast of Wes Anderson's Next Movie

August 10, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

R.I.P. Una Stubbs, Sherlock, EastEnders, and Till Death Do Us Part Actress Dead at 84

Menu Shop Search Sale