Underoath Announce 2022 Tour with Every Time I Die and Spiritbox

Underoath will be out in support of their new album, Voyeurist, arriving on January 14th

underoath new album voyeurist
Underoath (courtesy of Fearless Records)
August 16, 2021 | 3:46pm ET

    Underoath are gearing up to take center stage in 2022, as the band has announced a North American tour featuring Every Time I Die and Spiritbox. The shows will mark Underoath’s first time performing together since their 2020 Observatory livestream experience.

    The timing is appropriate, as Underoath recently announced that their new album, Voyeurist, will arrive January 14th. They also have two new singles out, “Hallelujah” and “Damn Excuses,” which will both appear in the set.

    “There was a time during the pandemic where I didn’t know if we’d ever get to tour again,” vocalist Spencer Chamberlain said in a statement regarding the upcoming run. “I would sit up at night and try to wrap my brain around a world without live music and I just couldn’t ever digest that thought.”

    He added, “That being said, we couldn’t think of a better way to come back on the tour than with our friends Every Time I Die and Spiritbox. Our thought is if we are gonna do this, let’s DO IT! We wanted to put together the best/craziest lineup we could think of so we could all let loose in a live setting together again. We want this show to be fun for everyone attending from start to finish, so here we go.”

    Underoath Announce New Album Voyeurist, Share “Hallelujah”: Stream

    The trek will kick off February 18th in Dallas, and keep the three bands on the road through a March 26th date in Atlanta. See the full itinerary below, and pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Every Time I Die are currently working on their upcoming studio album, while Spiritbox will release their debut album, Eternal Blue, on September 17th.

    Underoath, Every Time I Die and Spiritbox 2022 Tour Dates:
    02/18 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom
    02/19 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
    02/20 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre
    02/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
    02/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
    02/25 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
    02/26 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
    02/28 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO
    03/01 – Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue Theater
    03/02 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
    03/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
    03/05 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theatre
    03/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
    03/08 – Chicago, IL @ Radius
    03/09 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
    03/11 – Toronto, ON @ History
    03/12 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora
    03/13 – Wallingford, CT @ The Dome
    03/14 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
    03/15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
    03/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
    03/18 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
    03/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
    03/20 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
    03/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ ICON
    03/23 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
    03/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

