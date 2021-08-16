Underoath Announce 2022 Tour with Every Time I Die and Spiritbox

Underoath are gearing up to take center stage in 2022, as the band has announced a North American tour featuring Every Time I Die and Spiritbox. The shows will mark Underoath’s first time performing together since their 2020 Observatory livestream experience.

The timing is appropriate, as Underoath recently announced that their new album, Voyeurist, will arrive January 14th. They also have two new singles out, “Hallelujah” and “Damn Excuses,” which will both appear in the set.

“There was a time during the pandemic where I didn’t know if we’d ever get to tour again,” vocalist Spencer Chamberlain said in a statement regarding the upcoming run. “I would sit up at night and try to wrap my brain around a world without live music and I just couldn’t ever digest that thought.”

Advertisement

Related Video

He added, “That being said, we couldn’t think of a better way to come back on the tour than with our friends Every Time I Die and Spiritbox. Our thought is if we are gonna do this, let’s DO IT! We wanted to put together the best/craziest lineup we could think of so we could all let loose in a live setting together again. We want this show to be fun for everyone attending from start to finish, so here we go.”

The trek will kick off February 18th in Dallas, and keep the three bands on the road through a March 26th date in Atlanta. See the full itinerary below, and pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.

Every Time I Die are currently working on their upcoming studio album, while Spiritbox will release their debut album, Eternal Blue, on September 17th.



Underoath, Every Time I Die and Spiritbox 2022 Tour Dates:

02/18 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom

02/19 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

02/20 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre

02/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

02/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

02/25 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

02/26 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

02/28 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO

03/01 – Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue Theater

03/02 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

03/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

03/05 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theatre

03/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

03/08 – Chicago, IL @ Radius

03/09 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

03/11 – Toronto, ON @ History

03/12 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora

03/13 – Wallingford, CT @ The Dome

03/14 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

03/15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

03/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

03/18 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

03/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

03/20 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

03/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ ICON

03/23 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

03/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

Advertisement