Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Underoath Announce New Album Voyeurist, Share “Hallelujah”: Stream

The post-hardcore act's seventh studio LP arrives January 14th

underoath new album voyeurist
Underoath (courtesy of Fearless Records)
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 4, 2021 | 1:44pm ET

    Underoath have announced their seventh studio album, Voyeurist, out January 14th. The band has also shared the single “Hallelujah.”

    The hook-laden track is an intense clash of guitars, synthesizers, and percussion. Underoath continue to push their sound to the outer limits of post-hardcore and metalcore, crafting a signature sound that borrows from both genres while remaining distinct.

    Playing to the new album title, fans were allowed early access to the single if they granted camera access via a special website, allowing users to see one another as they listened to the track.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “I think the song is one of the more powerful songs on the album for a myriad of reasons,” guitarist Tim McTague said in a statement, “but sharing a night of beers and stories with a handful of the people you love, unpacking a ton of heady concepts and recording a choir really put an exclamation point on the song for me. It’s dark, beautiful, haunting, and heavy all at the same time. That’s what Underoath does best in my opinion.”

    Voyeurist is also the first time Underaoth have recorded an album completely on their own. As McTague explained, this brought challenges of its own, but allowed for a more dynamic and personal creative process.

    “I’ve always wanted to record our own album,” the guitarist said. “I think we just needed to get into a headspace personally that would allow criticism and critique to land in a productive and constructive way. We grew so much in real time and I think the record speaks to that growth and collaboration. I haven’t ever felt this attached to a project in my life.”

    Advertisement

    Korn and Alice in Chains perform at Jones Beach
     Editor's Pick
    Live Review: Korn and Alice In Chains Lead Diverse Lineup on Long Island, New York (8/6)

    Voyeurist is available for pre-order via Fearless Records or Amazon. The album will be available in multiple formats, including a deluxe vinyl LP with digitally “animated” cover art.

    Stream “Hallelujah” and see the album art and tracklist below.

    Voyeurist Artwork:
    underoath 2021 Underoath Announce New Album Voyeurist, Share “Hallelujah”: Stream

    Advertisement

    Voyeurist Tracklist:
    01. Damn Excuses
    02. Hallelujah
    03. I’m Pretty Sure I’m Out of Luck and Have No Friends
    04. Cycle ft. Ghostemane
    05. Thorn
    06. (No Oasis)
    07. Take A Breath
    08. We’re All Gonna Die
    09. Numb
    10. Pneumonia

Latest Stories

Sylvan Esso Launch Psychic Hotline Record Label with Blake Mills Collaboration "Neon Blue" Stream

Sylvan Esso Launch Psychic Hotline Record Label with Blake Mills Collaboration "Neon Blue": Stream

and August 4, 2021

Tom Morello Eddie Vedder Bruce Springsteen AC/DC cover

Tom Morello Announces New Album, Covers AC/DC's "Highway to Hell" with Eddie Vedder and Bruce Springsteen: Stream

August 4, 2021

unknown mortal orchestra that life new song video watch

Unknown Mortal Orchestra Share New Single "That Life": Stream

August 4, 2021

deafheaven new song in blur

Deafheaven Share New Song "In Blur" Ahead of Upcoming Album: Stream

August 4, 2021

 

Purity ring share new song soshy stream

Purity Ring Share New Track "soshy": Stream

August 4, 2021

bad bunny aventura volvi new song video stream

Bad Bunny Joins Forces with Aventura for New Song "Volví": Stream

August 3, 2021

full of hell new album garden of burning apparitions

Full of Hell Announce New Album, Unleash New Song "Industrial Messiah Complex": Stream

August 3, 2021

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga Announce New Collaborative Album Love For Sale

August 3, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Underoath Announce New Album Voyeurist, Share “Hallelujah”: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale