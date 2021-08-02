New Trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage Unleashes CGI Chaos: Watch

The Spider-Man cinematic universe is already pretty convoluted — what with Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire Spidey films, and whatever’s coming with Spider-Man: No Way Home. Now we have to get ready for what looks like pure on-screen chaos with the upcoming Venom: Let There Be Carnage, a new trailer for which has just been revealed.

The Andy Serkis-directed sequel to 2018’s Venom looks to up the madness of the original in just about every way possible. Tom Hardy is back as Eddie Brock, a hapless journalist adjusting to being the host body for the alien symbiote calling itself Venom. When Brock is given the opportunity to interview famed serial killer Cletus Kasady (a perfectly cast Woody Harrelson), he unwittingly spawns another symbiotic creature: Carnage.

This red psychopath even scares Venom, with barbed tendrils springing forth from his back and a tongue not even Gene Simmons could love. There’s also Shriek (Naomie Harris), who doesn’t have much to do in this preview but live up to her namesake. Oh, and there’s the side plot of Eddie’s ex (Michelle Williams), a plot point relegated to a post-title card punchline in favor of an overwhelming smorgasbord of CGI monstroseties.

We’ll see if Serkis and screenwriter Kelly Marcel can inject enough humanity into this computer animated slaughter-fest to make it at least an enjoyable ride when Venom: Let There Be Carnage screeches into theaters on September 24th. Check out the trailer ahead.

We’ll also have to wait to learn if this all eventually will tie back into the actual Marvel Cinematic Universe somehow. Jared Leto’s much-delayed Morbius has already laid out some clear connections between Sony’s UMC and the MCU, and the cross-franchise, cross-studio casting of No Way Home has even more major implications for the Spider-Verse’s cinematic future.

