Vince Staples Teams Up with Fousheé for “TAKE ME HOME” on Fallon: Watch

Vince Staples stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night to perform his new song “TAKE ME HOME” with some help from rising R&B singer Fousheé.

The two artists ran through the album cut from the rapper’s self-titled fourth album while seated with their backs to one another, bathed in blue light on a turntable that slowly swirled on stage throughout the song.

“I don’t wanna die but I will for the cause/ Swallowing my pride like them pills y’all be off/ I hate when you high but you hate feeling lost/ I hate every time that you ask, ‘Can we talk?'” Staples rapped, barely moving a muscle as he stared down the camera before handing the reins to his collaborator to handle the melodic chorus. Watch Staples and Fousheé perform “Take Me Home” on Fallon below.

Released last month via Motown/Blacksmith Records, Vince Staples also features singles “LAW OF AVERAGES” and “ARE YOU WITH THAT?” — both of which Staples dropped ahead of the album’s July 9th unveiling. Previously, the rapper and New Jersey soul singer debuted the collab live during the former’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert, where he also performed “Sundown Town,” “THE SHINING,” and the aforementioned “LAW OF AVERAGES.”

Earlier this month, Tyler, the Creator also announced Staples would be joining him alongside Kali Uchis and Teezo Touchdown as an opening act for his upcoming 2022 arena tour in support of CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST. Meanwhile, back in April the rapper jumped on “We Straight” from ALLBLACK’s debut studio album TY4FWM (Thank You 4 Fuckin’ With Me).

