Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Waxahatchee Covers “Talkin’ Dust Bowl Blues” for Woody Guthrie Tribute Album: Stream

The 14-track tribute LP is slated for release September 10th via Elektra Records

waxahatchee woody guthrie cover talkin' dust bowl blues stream lyric video
Waxahatchee, photo by Ben Kaye
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
August 18, 2021 | 11:40am ET

    “Mighty thin stew though.” Waxahatchee has released a cover of Woody Guthrie’s “Talkin’ Dust Bowl Blues.” Stream it below. 

    On the track, the indie project of Katie Crutchfield spins a yarn the late folk icon first told in the opening track of his 1940 album Dust Bowl Ballads.

    “Back in 1927/ I had a little farm that I called heaven/ Well, the prices up and the rain come down/ And I hauled my crops all into town/ I got the money/ Bought clothes and groceries, fed the kids/ And raised a family,” Crutchfrield recounts over gentle acoustic guitar. 

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Waxahatchee’s take on the folk classic serves as the second single off the upcoming tribute album, Home in This World: Woody Guthrie’s Dust Bowl Ballads. The album also features lead single “Dust Cain’t Kill Me” by The Secret Sisters and is set to be released September 10th via Elektra Records with the blessing of the Woody Guthrie Estate. 

    Curated by producer and music supervisor Randall Poster, the 14-track collection will also include contributions from Lee Ann Womack (“Dusty Old Dust”), Shovels and Rope (“Dust Bowl Blues”), Chris Thile (“Tom Joad Part 1”), Lillie Mae (“Tom Joad Part 2”), and more. The CD version of the tribute album is currently available for pre-order via the official Warner Music store.

    Watch the lyric video for Waxahatchee’s “Talkin’ Dust Bowl Blues” and check out the pastoral cover art and complete track list for Home in This World: Woody Guthrie’s Dust Bowl Ballads below.

    Advertisement

    Just a few weeks ago, Crutchfield sat down with Conor Oberst of Bright Eyes to discuss overcoming songwriting slumps and returning to touring in a post-pandemic world in an exclusive interview with Consequence.

    Waxahatchee also (finally!) debuted tracks from their 2020 album Saint Cloud live at the Newport Folk Festival’s first Folk On event last month. Up next, Crutchfield and her backing band are set to take the stage at Wilco’s Sky Blue Sky festival in Riviera Maya, Mexico next January.

    Advertisement

    Home in This World: Woody Guthrie’s Dust Bowl Ballads Artwork:

    home in this world woody guthrie's dust bowl ballads cover art

    Home in This World: Woody Guthrie’s Dust Bowl Ballads Tracklist:

    01. Dust Bowl Blues – Shovels & Rope
    02. I Ain’t Got No Home In This World Anymore – Lost Dog Street Band
    03. Blowin’ Down This Road – Watkins Family Hour
    04. Pretty Boy Floyd – John Paul White
    05. Dusty Old Dust – Lee Ann Womack
    06. Do Re Mi – Colter Wall
    07. Talking Dust Bowl Blues – Waxahatchee
    08. Tom Joad Part 1 – Chris Thile
    09. Tom Joad Part 2 – Lillie Mae
    10. The Great Dust Storm – The Felice Brothers
    11. Dust Cain’t Kill Me – The Secret Sisters
    12. Dust Bowl Refugee – Swamp Dogg
    13. Dust Pneumonia Blues – Mark Lanegan
    14. Vigilante Man – Parker Millsap

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

remi wolf debut album juno release date grumpy old man quiet on set new singles stream visualizer

Remi Wolf Announces Debut Album Juno, Drops "Quiet on Set" and "Grumpy Old Man": Stream

August 18, 2021

parquet courts sympathy for life new album walking at a downtown pace new song video stream

Parquet Courts Announce New Album Sympathy for Life, Share "Walking at a Downtown Pace": Stream

August 18, 2021

Halestorm new song

Halestorm Unleash Powerful New Single "Back from the Dead" Ahead of 2022 Album: Stream

August 18, 2021

Santana Rob Thomas

Santana and Rob Thomas Reunite After 22 Years on New Song "Move"

August 18, 2021

 

future islands share new standalone single peach stream

Future Islands Share New Single "Peach": Stream

August 18, 2021

lorde mood ring solar power jack antonoff new song single track stream

Lorde Shares New Single "Mood Ring": Stream

August 17, 2021

Low More stream new music video song single HEY WHAT track, photo by Nathan Keay

Low Want "More" From Life on New Single: Stream

August 17, 2021

The Chaos Chapter Fight Or Escape

Unpacking the New Songs on TOMORROW X TOGETHER's The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape

August 17, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Waxahatchee Covers "Talkin' Dust Bowl Blues" for Woody Guthrie Tribute Album: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale