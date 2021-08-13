Wednesday Share New Album Twin Plagues: Stream

The new album from Wednesday — no, not that Wednesday — is here. Twin Plagues, the latest release from the Asheville, North Carolina quintet, is indie rock in the truest sense of the phrase, released via the Chicago label Orindal Records.

Twin Plagues includes the single — and our Song of the Week Honorable Mention — “Handsome Man.” On this album, Wednesday tap into many tried-and-true ‘90s touchstones. You can hear flashes of Pavement’s unpolished, lo-fi charm, The Breeders’ knack for earworm melodies, Codeine’s hypnotic slowcore, and My Bloody Valentine’s trademark roaring guitars. Altogether, however, Wednesday make these well-worn references feel fresh across the 12 tracks of Twin Plagues.

Lyrically, Wednesday aren’t afraid to step into the surreal: “I think the magical realism/absurd nature of Richard Braughtigan/George Saunders/Isabell Allende novels is what attracts me to them,” vocalist Karly Hartzman said in a statement. “I find comfort now in things that make no sense. Believing things happen in a random fashion is the only comfort in a world where bad things are always happening on purpose.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Stream the album on Apple Music or Spotify below.

Twin Plagues Artwork:

Advertisement

Twin Plagues Tracklist:

01. Twin Plagues

02. Handsome Man

03. The Burned Down Dairy Queen

04. Cliff

05. How Can You Live if You Can’t Love How Can You if You Do

06. Cody’s Only

07. Toothache

08. Birthday Song

09. One More Last One

10. Three Sisters

11. Gary’s

12. Ghost of a Dog