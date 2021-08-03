Weezer Cover Metallica’s “Enter Sandman”: Stream

Rivers Cuomo earns his mustache in the new Weezer cover of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman.” The song comes from the upcoming charity compilation The Metallica Blacklist, due out September 10th.

The Van Weezer period has been marked by lofty ambitions, some fun facial hair, and the occasional gnarly guitar riff. But for better or worse, Weezer still sound like Weezer. By walking a mile in Metallica’s shoes, Cuomo and co. come close to locating the menace behind the distortion pedal. “Enter Sandman” stays faithful to the original, and would almost be indistinguishable, if not for Cuomo’s smooth vocals and a reference to the “Buddy Holly” guitars halfway through. Check it out below.

The Metallica Blacklist is a fundraiser, with each track benefiting Metallica’s All Within My Hands foundation as well as a charity of the contributing artists’ choice. Weezer have chosen the California Vipassana Center, which offers residential courses in Vipassana meditation.

Advertisement

Related Video

Previously heard covers have included Volbeat’s “Don’t Tread on Me,” J Balvin’s “Wherever I May Roam,” two takes on “Sad But True” by St. Vincent and Jason Isbell, and Miley Cyrus’ “Nothing Else Matters” featuring Sir Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, and Metallica’s Robert Trujillo.

As for Weezer, the band is planning a four-album series inspired by the seasons. Aside from that, they’ve been running through the talk show circuit, performing “Hero,” “All the Good Ones,” and “I Need Some of That,” and you can currently catch them on the road with Green Day and Fall Out Boy on the “Hella Mega Tour.”

Advertisement