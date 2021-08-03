Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Weezer Cover Metallica’s “Enter Sandman”: Stream

From The Metallica Blacklist, an upcoming compilation for charity

weezer covers metallica enter sandman
Weezer on Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC) and Metallica
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 3, 2021 | 10:50am ET

    Rivers Cuomo earns his mustache in the new Weezer cover of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman.” The song comes from the upcoming charity compilation The Metallica Blacklist, due out September 10th.

    The Van Weezer period has been marked by lofty ambitions, some fun facial hair, and the occasional gnarly guitar riff. But for better or worse, Weezer still sound like Weezer. By walking a mile in Metallica’s shoes, Cuomo and co. come close to locating the menace behind the distortion pedal. “Enter Sandman” stays faithful to the original, and would almost be indistinguishable, if not for Cuomo’s smooth vocals and a reference to the “Buddy Holly” guitars halfway through. Check it out below.

    The Metallica Blacklist is a fundraiser, with each track benefiting Metallica’s All Within My Hands foundation as well as a charity of the contributing artists’ choice. Weezer have chosen the California Vipassana Center, which offers residential courses in Vipassana meditation.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Previously heard covers have included Volbeat’s “Don’t Tread on Me,” J Balvin’s “Wherever I May Roam,” two takes on “Sad But True” by St. Vincent and Jason Isbell, and Miley Cyrus’ “Nothing Else Matters” featuring Sir Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, and Metallica’s Robert Trujillo.

    As for Weezer, the band is planning a four-album series inspired by the seasons. Aside from that, they’ve been running through the talk show circuit, performing “Hero,” “All the Good Ones,” and “I Need Some of That,” and you can currently catch them on the road with Green Day and Fall Out Boy on the “Hella Mega Tour.”

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

full of hell new album garden of burning apparitions

Full of Hell Announce New Album, Unleash New Song "Industrial Messiah Complex": Stream

August 3, 2021

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga Announce New Collaborative Album Love For Sale

August 3, 2021

Tierra Whack Walk the Beat stream new song music video single, photo courtesy of the artist

Tierra Whack Flaunts Her Style on New Song "Walk the Beat": Stream

August 3, 2021

ty segall Harmonizer surprise new album release stream

Ty Segall Surprise Releases New Album Harmonizer: Stream

August 3, 2021

 

joey purp uplate new mixtape outside new song stream

Joey Purp Announces New Mixtape UpLate, Shares "Outside": Stream

August 3, 2021

ottto tye trujillo ride low

OTTTO (Tye Trujillo) Share New Song "Ride Low": Stream

August 2, 2021

meet me at the altar brighter days are before us new single music video stream

Meet Me @ the Altar Unveil New Single "Brighter Days (Are Before Us)": Stream

July 30, 2021

Des Rocs debut album

Des Rocs Announces Debut Album, Unleashes Anthemic New Single "MMC": Stream

July 30, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Weezer Cover Metallica's "Enter Sandman": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale