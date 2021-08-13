What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Trailer Released, Season 4 Renewal Confirmed: Watch

Everyone’s favorite undead Staten Island crew are taking over the Vampiric Council — and FX. The network has not only revealed the first full trailer for What We Do in the Shadows Season 3, but renewed the hit comedy-horror series for a fourth season.

“Fans can’t seem to get enough of What We Do in the Shadows and FX is ready to feed that appetite by setting up the series for a fourth season,” Nick Grad, FX’s president of original programming, said during the network’s Television Critics Association press event (via The Hollywood Reporter). “Our thanks to the extraordinary job by the creative team, cast, and crew who keep making a great show better each season.”

For Season 3, that continued success has led Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) to rise to power as heads of the Vampiric Council. Of course, there can only be one Supreme Leader, and with both Nandor and Nadja vying for the honor, you can sure things are going to get messy. That is, messier than things already seem to be with all the vampire-vs-werewolf kickball games, Las Vegas romps, and legal objections the gang is getting themselves into.

The new season also brings back Harvey Guillén as hapless vampire hunter/familiar Guillermo and Mark Proksch as the apparently fireproof energy vampire Colin Robinson. The Season 3 trailer also teases a recurring role for Kirsten Schall as The Guide, back to help with the vampire’s transition into Council supremacy.

Watch the What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 trailer below. Then get ready to bite into the new episodes when the first two premiere on FX Thursday, September 2nd, with an FX on Hulu debut the very next day.

