Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Trailer Released, Season 4 Renewal Confirmed: Watch

Nandor, Laszlo, and Nadja are back to take control of the Vampiric Council

what we do in the shadows season 3 4 trailer
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 13, 2021 | 3:09pm ET

    Everyone’s favorite undead Staten Island crew are taking over the Vampiric Council — and FX. The network has not only revealed the first full trailer for What We Do in the Shadows Season 3, but renewed the hit comedy-horror series for a fourth season.

    “Fans can’t seem to get enough of What We Do in the Shadows and FX is ready to feed that appetite by setting up the series for a fourth season,” Nick Grad, FX’s president of original programming, said during the network’s Television Critics Association press event (via The Hollywood Reporter). “Our thanks to the extraordinary job by the creative team, cast, and crew who keep making a great show better each season.”

    For Season 3, that continued success has led Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) to rise to power as heads of the Vampiric Council. Of course, there can only be one Supreme Leader, and with both Nandor and Nadja vying for the honor, you can sure things are going to get messy. That is, messier than things already seem to be with all the vampire-vs-werewolf kickball games, Las Vegas romps, and legal objections the gang is getting themselves into.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The new season also brings back Harvey Guillén as hapless vampire hunter/familiar Guillermo and Mark Proksch as the apparently fireproof energy vampire Colin Robinson. The Season 3 trailer also teases a recurring role for Kirsten Schall as The Guide, back to help with the vampire’s transition into Council supremacy.

    Watch the What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 trailer below. Then get ready to bite into the new episodes when the first two premiere on FX Thursday, September 2nd, with an FX on Hulu debut the very next day.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

horatio sanz sexual assault lawsuit underage girl snl afterparty 2002

Horatio Sanz Accused of Sexually Assaulting Underage SNL Fan in New Lawsuit

August 13, 2021

Megan Thee Stallion Outta Town freestyle stream new song music video, photo via YouTube

Megan Thee Stallion Drops New "Outta Town" Freestyle: Stream

August 13, 2021

charli xcx saweetie jax jones joel corry out out single collaboration stream

Charli XCX and Saweetie Team Up with Jax Jones and Joel Corry on “Out Out”: Stream

August 13, 2021

Kit Harington Drops of Jupiter stream Train cover song video Jimmy Fallon live singing music voice Kit Harrington, photo via NBC

Game of Thrones Actor Kit Harington Covers Train's "Drops of Jupiter" on Fallon: Watch

August 13, 2021

 

nanci griffith rip obituary grammy winning singer songwriter country folk

R.I.P. Nanci Griffith, Grammy-Winning Singer-Songwriter Dead at 68

August 13, 2021

the premise trailer bj novak watch fx hulu anthology series

B.J. Novak Has Butt Plugs, Sex Tapes, and Moral Quandaries in New Trailer for The Premise: Watch

August 13, 2021

James Ranieri / Bayside's Anthony Raneri

Singer of Punk Band Bayside Helps Detectives Nab Florida Man Accused of Sexual Battery

August 13, 2021

atlanta season 3 premiere date fx donald glover season 3

Atlanta Season 3 to Premiere in "First Half of 2022" on FX

August 13, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Trailer Released, Season 4 Renewal Confirmed: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale