Whitney Announce 2021 US Tour Dates

The band will play stripped-back versions of old and new songs

whitney announce 2021 US tour dates
Whitney, photo by Alexa Viscius
August 11, 2021 | 3:38pm ET

    Whitney’s last North American tour wrapped up not long before the pandemic began, but they aren’t wasting any time to (safely) get back on the road. The Chicago indie duo have announced a run of tour dates in the US for fall 2021, which will see them play a number of smaller venues and visit some often-overlooked cities that took the hardest hits in 2020.

    Though Whitney haven’t shared any original new music since their 2019 sophomore record, Forever Turned Around, this tour promises to be a special experience: “This fall we will be touring some of our favorite rooms in the US,” the band wrote on social media. “These intimate shows will mark the beginning of a new chapter in our project. New songs and new sounds will be presented with a focus on being in the moment. We’ll be bringing a new stripped-back lineup with us… We’ll be organizing ways to do this the safest way possible. Details to follow.”

    Louisiana folk artist Renée Reed will support Whitney on all the announced dates, which you can check out below. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 13th, and will be available through Ticketmaster or on the secondary market here. You can also sign up for ticket presale via the band’s website.

    Whitney kept themselves busy last year by releasing a string of covers, which they then assembled into a full album called Candid. The duo also made a recent guest appearance on Stock Child Wonder, the latest album by their fellow Chicago artist Knox Fortune.

    Whitney 2021 Tour Dates:
    09/30 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
    10/01 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
    10/04 — Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up
    10/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ Gold Diggers
    10/08 — Palm Springs, CA @ The Alibi
    10/10 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Lobero Theatre
    10/11 — San Luis Obispo, CA @ SLO Brew Concert Hall
    10/12 — Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theatre
    10/18 — Ft. Collins, CO @ The Coast
    10/19 — Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre
    10/21 — Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
    10/22 — Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen
    10/27 — Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live
    10/28 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes
    10/29 — Washington, DC @ Capital Turnaround
    10/30 — Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre
    10/31 — Kingston, NY @ Old Dutch Church
    11/06 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

