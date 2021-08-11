whitney announce 2021 US tour dates

Whitney’s last North American tour wrapped up not long before the pandemic began, but they aren’t wasting any time to (safely) get back on the road. The Chicago indie duo have announced a run of tour dates in the US for fall 2021, which will see them play a number of smaller venues and visit some often-overlooked cities that took the hardest hits in 2020.

Though Whitney haven’t shared any original new music since their 2019 sophomore record, Forever Turned Around, this tour promises to be a special experience: “This fall we will be touring some of our favorite rooms in the US,” the band wrote on social media. “These intimate shows will mark the beginning of a new chapter in our project. New songs and new sounds will be presented with a focus on being in the moment. We’ll be bringing a new stripped-back lineup with us… We’ll be organizing ways to do this the safest way possible. Details to follow.”

Louisiana folk artist Renée Reed will support Whitney on all the announced dates, which you can check out below. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 13th, and will be available through Ticketmaster or on the secondary market here. You can also sign up for ticket presale via the band’s website.

Related Video

Whitney kept themselves busy last year by releasing a string of covers, which they then assembled into a full album called Candid. The duo also made a recent guest appearance on Stock Child Wonder, the latest album by their fellow Chicago artist Knox Fortune.

Whitney 2021 Tour Dates:

09/30 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

10/01 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

10/04 — Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

10/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ Gold Diggers

10/08 — Palm Springs, CA @ The Alibi

10/10 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Lobero Theatre

10/11 — San Luis Obispo, CA @ SLO Brew Concert Hall

10/12 — Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theatre

10/18 — Ft. Collins, CO @ The Coast

10/19 — Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre

10/21 — Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

10/22 — Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen

10/27 — Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

10/28 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

10/29 — Washington, DC @ Capital Turnaround

10/30 — Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

10/31 — Kingston, NY @ Old Dutch Church

11/06 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair