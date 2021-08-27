William Shatner Enlists Joe Jonas and Brad Paisley for Spoken Word Collabs: Stream

Boldly going where no man has gone before, William Shatner has dropped a pair of spoken word singles featuring none other than Joe Jonas and Brad Paisley. Both tracks will be included on Shatner’s upcoming spoken word album BILL, which is set to be released via Jonas’ new Republic Records imprint, Let’s Get It! Records.

On “Clouds of Guilt,” the famed actor waxes poetic about the various ways guilt has impacted his life as the JoBro provides the song’s melodic hook. “Feel guilty when I leave/ Feel guilty when I stay/ Feel guilty when I’m down and out and when I’m overpaid/ Feel guilty when I’m right/ Feel guilty when I’m wrong/ I even feel a pinch of guilt just singing you this song,” he laments over Jonas’ peppy, doo-wop-style backing vocals.

Meanwhile, his collab with Paisley, titled “So Far From the Moon,” finds the legendary thespian reflecting the 1969 cancelation of Star Trek and his divorce from first wife Gloria Rand over honky tonk guitars.

“BILL blends long-form autobiographical poetry and prose, music, spoken word performance art, and philosophical exploration,” Shatner said of the album, which he created during the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Toggling between passion and despair, reflection and yearning, this collection explores my life journey during a pivotal and chilling moment of history.”

Added Jonas of working with Shatner: “I’ve been a fan of Bill’s for as long as I can remember. He’s iconic. To not only be featured on one of his songs that mean so much to him but to also get to be a label partner on the entire project, it’s an honor.”

Stream the lyric videos for “Clouds of Guilt” and “So Far From the Moon” and check out BILL’s artwork and complete tracklist below.

In April, Shatner was inducted into the WWE Wrestling Hall of Fame alongside Ozzy Osbourne. His last album was 2020’s guest-heavy The Blues, featuring appearances by Steely Dan and Doobie Brothers guitarist Jeff “Skunk” Baxter, Deep Purple’s Ritchie Blackmore, Canned Heat, and more.

BILL Artwork:

BILL Tracklist:

01. I Ride

02. Made in the Shade (feat. Joe Walsh)

03. Clouds of Guilt (feat. Joe Jonas)

04. So Far from the Moon (feat. Brad Paisley)

05. Love, Death, and Horses

06. Just Forgive (feat. Robert Randolph)

07. Loneliness (feat. John Lurie)

08. Thunder and Fire (feat. Joan as Police Woman)

09. The Bridge (feat. Daniel Miller)

10. Black Horse

11. Masks (feat. Dave Koz)

12. Monday Night in London

13. Toughie (feat. Robert Randolph)

14. What Do We Know