Win a Once-in-a-Lifetime Experience at Governors Ball 2021

This year marks the 10th anniversary of New York City’s Governors Ball Music Festival, and Consequence is excited to be part of the celebration. In the lead up to this year’s festival, we’ll be rolling out a series of editorial features highlighting Gov Ball’s rich history, including exclusive Q&As with the festival’s founders and past participating artists, as well as a video documentary. As an official media partner, Consequence will also be on-site at Gov Ball next month documenting all the sights and sounds.

In anticipation, Consequence has teamed up with Governors Ball and Fandiem for a giveaway unlike any other. Simply by supporting the Equal Justice Initiative, you’ll be entered to win a personally curated, once-in-a-lifetime weekend of magic and unforgettable experiences as big as the city the festival calls home. That includes Platinum badges to Gov Ball 2021, as well as round trip airfare, 3-night hotel stay, ground transportation to and from the festival, artist meet and greets, and a merch prize pack.

Donate to win at Fandiem to support the Equal Justice Initiative. The more you donate the more chances you have to win – and the more you help the Equal Justice Initiative!

The Equal Justice Initiative fights to end excessive punishment and incarceration in the US, challenging racial and economic injustice, and protecting basic human rights for the most vulnerable people in American society.

Governors Ball goes down September 24th-26th at Citi Field. This year’s lineup boasts Billie Eilish, Post Malone, ASAP Rocky, J Balvin, Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers, Khelani, Jamie xx, and more.