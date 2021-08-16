Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Win a Once-in-a-Lifetime Experience at Governors Ball 2021

Consequence and Fandiem are celebrating the 10th anniversary of New York City's premier festival

Governors Ball giveaway
Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
August 16, 2021 | 11:00am ET

    This year marks the 10th anniversary of New York City’s Governors Ball Music Festival, and Consequence is excited to be part of the celebration. In the lead up to this year’s festival, we’ll be rolling out a series of editorial features highlighting Gov Ball’s rich history, including exclusive Q&As with the festival’s founders and past participating artists, as well as a video documentary. As an official media partner, Consequence will also be on-site at Gov Ball next month documenting all the sights and sounds.

    In anticipation, Consequence has teamed up with Governors Ball and Fandiem for a giveaway unlike any other. Simply by supporting the Equal Justice Initiative, you’ll be entered to win a personally curated, once-in-a-lifetime weekend of magic and unforgettable experiences as big as the city the festival calls home. That includes Platinum badges to Gov Ball 2021, as well as round trip airfare, 3-night hotel stay, ground transportation to and from the festival, artist meet and greets, and a merch prize pack.

    Donate to win at Fandiem to support the Equal Justice Initiative. The more you donate the more chances you have to win – and the more you help the Equal Justice Initiative!

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The Equal Justice Initiative fights to end excessive punishment and incarceration in the US, challenging racial and economic injustice, and protecting basic human rights for the most vulnerable people in American society.

    Governors Ball goes down September 24th-26th at Citi Field. This year’s lineup boasts Billie Eilish, Post Malone, ASAP Rocky, J Balvin, Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers, Khelani, Jamie xx, and more.

Latest Stories

Tyler the Creator Duran Duran ACL

Tyler, the Creator and Duran Duran Join Austin City Limits' 2021 Lineup

and August 11, 2021

Dave Grohl Stevie Nicks

Shaky Knees Taps Foo Fighters to Replace Stevie Nicks on 2021 Lineup

August 10, 2021

music festival mask

Bonnaroo 2021 to Require COVID-19 Vaccination or Negative Test to Attend Festival

August 10, 2021

psycho vegas 2021 mastodon

Psycho Las Vegas 2021 Adds Mastodon and More, Unveils Set Times

August 10, 2021

 

gathering of the juggalos 2021 lineup danny brown vanilla ice kid n play chris hansen steve-o

Gathering of the Juggalos 2021: Danny Brown, Steve-O, and To Catch a Predator's Chris Hansen Lead Lineup

August 4, 2021

Decibel Music Fest LA 2021

Decibel Metal & Beer Fest 2021 Los Angeles Lineup: Converge, Cave In, Sacred Reich, Deadguy, and More

August 3, 2021

DaBaby Governors Ball

Homophobic Rapper DaBaby Dropped From Governors Ball, Austin City Limits [UPDATED]

August 2, 2021

Coachella: RATM Frank Ocean Travis Scott

Rage Against the Machine & Travis Scott to Headline Coachella 2022, Frank Ocean Moved to 2023

August 2, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Win a Once-in-a-Lifetime Experience at Governors Ball 2021

Menu Shop Search Sale