Win a Cypress Hill 30th Anniversary 7-Inch Box Set and Vinyl Prize Pack

Over the most recent season of the Consequence Podcast Network and Sony’s The Opus, we smoked the legacy of Cypress Hill’s self-titled debut down to the filter. In continued celebration of the 30th anniversary of that landmark release, we’re giving away a Cypress Hill vinyl prize pack.

This exclusive giveaway will make one lucky reader on of the first to get their hands on Get on Down’s new limited edition Cypress Hill box set, featuring the full album spread across six 7-inch singles. It all comes housed in a hardcover casebook with built-in sleeves, packaged alongside an 8-page booklet of liner notes featuring anecdotes from Cypress Hill’s B-Real, Sen Dog, and DJ Muggs, plus press clippings and rare photographs. The whole thing slides comfortably into a premium outer slipcase debossed with the iconic Cypress Hill skull-and-compass logo in metallic red foil.

Our Cypress Hill prize pack includes one (1) copy of the Cypress Hill 7-inch box set, plus one (1) limited edition Cypress Hill 2xLP on red and black galaxy vinyl, one (1) skull-and-compass white T-shirt, and one (1) skull-and-compass plus blanket.

To enter, simply fill out the widget below. (Note: If you’re having trouble seeing the embedded widget, enter here.)

Also, make sure you subscribe to The Opus and revisit our Cypress Hill season. You can also stream Cypress Hill on all your favorite services. For more The Opus goodies, check out our official Opus hoodies or T-Shirts at the Consequence Store.

Cypress Hill 30th Anniversary 7-Inch Box Set and Vinyl

