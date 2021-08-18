Win a Pearl Jam Ten Prize Pack with Vinyl, Funko Pop Set, and Fender Player Stratocaster Guitar

It’s a big year for Pearl Jam fans, as the band’s early albums Ten and No Code both are celebrating anniversaries — 30 and 25 years, respectively. We’re in heavy celebration mode here on Consequence, not only making Ten the focus of our latest season of The Opus podcast on the Consequence Podcast Network, but putting together a rocking prize pack featuring both LPs.

In addition to one (1) copy each of Ten and No Code on vinyl, this exclusive giveaway also features the new Pearl Jam Funko Pop! set so you can play with small bodied, big headed versions of your favorite alt icons. What’s more, we’re gonna make it possible to play your favorite Pearl Jam songs as well, because we’re also including one (1) Fender Player Stratocaster electric guitar in three-color sunburst.

All these items will be going to one lucky winner, so enter by filling out the widget below. (Note: If you’re having trouble seeing the embedded widget, enter here.)

Also, make sure you subscribe to The Opus to keep up on all the new episodes from our Ten season. You can also stream Ten on all your favorite services. For more The Opus goodies, check out our official Opus hoodies or T-Shirts at the Consequence Store.

Pearl Jam Ten 30th Anniversary Prize Pack

