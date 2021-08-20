Yola Belts Out “Diamond Studded Shoes” on Kimmel: Watch

Yola has one of the best voices in modern country right now, in part because of the undeniable soul she brings to the genre. Last night, she got to reintroduce her show-stopping voice on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with a rousing rendition of “Diamond Studded Shoes.” Watch a replay of her performance below.

For the occasion, Yola broke out the Stand For Myself track in a cozy room back home in Nashville, Tennessee. What starts out with the warm vibe of a local band at a bar quickly turns into a powerhouse country-pop song worth dancing along to. Yola shows off her voice with subdued verses and effortless trills, but it’s her massive belted notes towards the end that steal the show. All told, it’s a goosebump-raising live version of “Diamond Studded Shoes” that further drives home the song’s anti-capitalist lyrical themes.

The Dan Auerbach-produced Stand For Myself, which came out last month, also features the breakout singles “Starlight” and “Stand For Myself.” A few weeks ago, Yola spoke to Consequence about the album’s “genre fluid” moods in addition to what it was like to play Sister Rosetta Tharpe in Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming Elvis Presley biopic.

Yola is just a few days away from kicking off her extensive tour in support of her new album. The lengthy trek will see her performing across the US throughout this year and next, including stops at Summerfest and Ohana Music Festival. Grab tickets to see her live in concert through Ticketmaster or here.