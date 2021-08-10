Menu
Yola Announces 2022 Headline Tour Dates

The "Stand for Myself Tour" comes in support of her new sophomore album of the same name

Yola, photo by Ben Kaye
August 10, 2021 | 11:48am ET

    Yola has announced an early Spring 2022 headlining tour in support of her newly released sophomore album, Stand for Myself.

    The trek launches on February 8th with a gig at Boston’s Big Night Live, and stretches through an April 27th show at Las Vegas’ House of Blues. Stops in between include a two-night stand at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, plus dates in Philadelphia, Richmond, Asheville, Birmingham, Atlanta, New Orleans, Denver, San Francisco, and just about everywhere else.

    “Considering how much fun we’ve had playing Stand for Myself live on these returning summer shows, I cannot wait to get out on the road in February and see all of your beautiful faces as we play songs from this record and more,” said Yola in a press statement.

    Those summer concerts include a record release show at a Newport Folk Festival afterparty. Yola also has a fall 2021 run lined up supporting Chris Stapleton.

    Find Yola’s complete tour itinerary ahead, and check for tickets via Ticketmaster or the secondary market. You can also find full ticketing and touring info at Yola’s website.

    Yola 2021-2022 Tour Dates:
    08/21 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Park *
    08/22 – Austin360 Amphitheater @ Outlaw Music Festival
    09/03 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
    09/05 – Aspen, CO @ Jazz Aspen Snowmass
    09/10 – Bristol, VA @ Bristol Rhythm & Roots Festival
    09/11 – Chattanooga, TN @ Moon River Festival
    09/12 – St. Augustine, FL @ Sing Out Loud Festival
    09/16 – Maryland Height, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *
    09/17 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre *
    09/18 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheatre *
    09/25 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center *
    09/26 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Music Festival
    10/07 – Rocky Mount, VA @ Harvester Performance Center
    10/08 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *
    10/14 – Columbia, MO @ Mizzou Arena *
    10/15 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena *
    10/16 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center *
    10/21 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center *
    10/22 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *
    10/23 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *
    10/28 – Lubbock, TX @ United Supermarket Arena *
    10/29 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater *
    10/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ AK-Chin Pavilion *
    11/04 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center *
    11/05 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center *
    11/06 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *
    11/28 – Rough Trade @ Bristol, UK
    12/03 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum *
    12/04 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum *
    12/05 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena *
    02/01-05 – Riviera Maya, MX @ Girls Just Wanna Weekend
    02/08 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live #
    02/11 – Washington DC @ Lincoln Theatre #
    02/13 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theatre #
    02/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ TBA
    02/17 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall #
    02/19 – Des Moines, IA@ Hoyt Sherman Place #
    02/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue #
    03/03 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium &
    03/04- Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium +
    03/11 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall
    03/13 – Richmond, VA @ The National #
    03/15 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel #
    03/16 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz #
    03/18 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall #
    03/19 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern #
    03/20 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn #
    03/22 – Little Rock, AR @ TBA
    03/23 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater #
    03/25 – Dallas, TX @ Studio at the Factory ^
    03/26 – Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater ^
    03/27 – Austin, TX@ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater ^
    03/29 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater #
    03/30 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Jones Assembly #
    04/01 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen #
    04/02 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre #
    04/03 – Boulder, CO@ Boulder Theater #
    04/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot #
    04/06 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory #
    04/07 – Bozeman, MT @ The ELM #
    04/09 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma #
    04/10 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox #
    04/11 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater #
    04/14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore #
    04/15 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades #
    04/20 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center *
    04/21 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center *
    04/23 – Kroger Field. Lexington, KY @ A Concert for Kentucky *
    04/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
    05/01 – Indio, CA @ Stagecoach Festival

    * = w/ Chris Stapleton
    # = w/ Jac Ross
    ^ = w/ Jac Ross and Nick Connors
    & = w/ Allison Russel
    + = w/ Devon Gilfillian

