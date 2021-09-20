Billie Eilish, Green Day, Megan Thee Stallion and More Lit Up Vegas at Life Is Beautiful 2021: Festival Review

Attending a three-day music festival may be the last thing on many folks’ minds while in the midst of a pandemic, but after an intense year of quarantine, a bit of positivity is just what we all need right about now. The Life Is Beautiful Music & Art Festival made its epic return to Downtown Las Vegas over the September 17th-19th weekend after a year off, and reconfirmed that humanity still exists.

The 2021 festival showcased a load of familiar artists such as Brittany Howard, Megan Thee Stallion, Tame Impala and Green Day. There were a few emerging faces in the mix, too, as acts like SHAED and Amy Allen warmed up the crowds.

The fest has been around about eight years, and like a fine wine, it only gets better with time. From massive art installations to a Bacardi Art Motel dedicated to obtaining the perfect photo while listening to house music, Life is Beautiful is an all-encompassing festival that goes beyond the music. This year proved to be no different; taking over Downtown Las Vegas and spanning over 18 blocks, the event returned without missing a beat.

Overall, the vibrant atmosphere at this year’s fest was a perfect reminder that not all is lost. If you weren’t able to make it out — or maybe you were at Chicago’s Riot Fest instead– here’s our recap of what you missed.