A Flock of Seagulls on String Theory, the Magic of the ’80s, and a New Album

Mike Score takes us through the iconic band’s 2nd orchestral LP & talks about the future

Consequence Staff
September 3, 2021 | 12:20pm ET


    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS 

    A Flock of Seagulls’ Mike Score chats with Kyle Meredith about String Theory, the new collection of orchestral versions of the iconic ’80s band’s catalog.

    The frontman talks about giving some of the band’s overlooked songs a bigger spotlight, such as the first single “Say You Love Me,” which originally arrived on their 1995 album, The Light at the End of the World. Score also shares the story behind the fan-favorite “Remember David.”

    Elsewhere, the A Flock of Seagulls singer tells us he’d like to see a third orchestral collection and tips us off that he’s working on both a solo record and the first new Seagulls album in over 25 years.

    Listen to the A Flock of Seagulls episode of Kyle Meredith With up top, or watch the whole discussion via the YouTube player below. Make sure to subscribe to KMW at the links above, and follow the Consequence Podcast Network to keep getting updates on all our series.

