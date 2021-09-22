Menu
She & Him Announce A Very She & Him Christmas Reissue, Share Cover of Madonna’s “Holiday”: Stream

Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward are also going on tour this December

she & him announce a very she and him christmas 10th anniversary reissue
She & Him, photo by Elliot Lee Hazel
September 21, 2021 | 10:56pm ET

    For the crowd who spent the better part of the early 2010s rewatching 500 Days of Summer and browsing vintage-inspired duds on ModCloth, nothing rang in the holiday season quite like spinning A Very She & Him Christmas. This week, Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward’s indie pop duo have announced a 10th anniversary deluxe edition of the festive album, out November 12th via Merge. The reissue comes with a few new tracks, including a cover of Madonna’s “Holiday,” which you can hear below. Additionally, She & Him have announced a short run of US tour dates for December 2021.

    The anniversary deluxe edition of A Very She & Him Christmas comes pressed on tinsel silver vinyl with a corresponding 7-inch that includes She & Him’s rendition of “Holiday” as well as a cover of everyone’s favorite Christmas breakup ballad, Wham’s “Last Christmas” (the 7-inch is also available separately from the album).

    The expanded tracklist also boasts a bonus download of She & Him’s cover of “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” the Meredith Wilson classic popularized by Perry Como and Bing Crosby in 1951.

    Pre-orders for A Very She & Him Christmas – Deluxe Edition are now ongoing. Meanwhile, the duo’s holiday tour includes dates in Los Angeles, Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, and elsewhere. Tickets are available to purchase here.

    Deschanel and Ward last embarked on a stint of Christmas-themed shows in 2019. That same season, the former also participated in Kacey Musgraves’ holiday special. Ward shared his last proper studio album, Migration Stories, last year.

    She & Him 2021 Tour Dates:
    12/02 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theater
    12/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
    12/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
    12/07 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
    12/08 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    12/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
    12/11 – Dallas, TX @ McFarlin Memorial Auditorium
    12/12 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

