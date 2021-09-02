ABBA to Return with First Album in 40 Years, Share Two New Songs: Stream

Who had the return of disco on their 2021 Bingo card? ABBA have announced their return with their first new album in 40 years, Voyage. Hear the first two songs from the comeback effort, “I Still Have Faith in You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down,” below.

Voyage is due out November 5th via Capitol Records. It marks the disco pop icons’ first studio album since dropping The Visitors in 1981. Recording took place at band member Benny Anderson’s Riksmixningsverket studio in Stockholm, with the first sessions taking place back in 2018.

In fact, ABBA have been teasing a return since then. Originally, two songs were meant to debut as part of a hologram concert meant for TV broadcast. Then came word that at least five tracks had been recorded in 2019, with plans to drop the new material in 2020. The pandemic held up that timeline, and a 2021 date was promised. While that target looks like it will be hit, the amount of material has certainly expanded.

And so has the idea of the hologram concert. It turns out the album actually came out of the band’s decision to expand from a hologram tour into a totally unique digital concert event. ABBA teamed with the George Lucas-founded Industrial Light & Magic to create digital models of themselves (hence the motion capture outfits in the above press image) for ABBA Voyage, a concert experience set to take place May 27th, 2022.

The show will be housed in a state-of-the-art, custom-built, 3,000-capacity arena in London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. While the members of ABBA will be holographically recreated, the show will feature a full 10-piece band live on stage. Produced by Svana Gisla (David Bowie Blackstar/Lazarus) and Ludvig Andersson (And Then We Danced), the one-of-a-kind production was directed by Baillie Walsh (Being James Bond, Springsteen and I) with choreography from Wayne McGregor CBE.

