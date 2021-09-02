Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

ABBA to Return with First Album in 40 Years, Share Two New Songs: Stream

Entitled Voyage, the new LP will be accompanied by a digital concert from Industrial Light & Magic

abba voyage new album i still have faith in you don't shut me down
ABBA, photo by Baillie Walsh
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 2, 2021 | 1:22pm ET

    Who had the return of disco on their 2021 Bingo card? ABBA have announced their return with their first new album in 40 years, Voyage. Hear the first two songs from the comeback effort, “I Still Have Faith in You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down,” below.

    Voyage is due out November 5th via Capitol Records. It marks the disco pop icons’ first studio album since dropping The Visitors in 1981. Recording took place at band member Benny Anderson’s Riksmixningsverket studio in Stockholm, with the first sessions taking place back in 2018.

    In fact, ABBA have been teasing a return since then. Originally, two songs were meant to debut as part of a hologram concert meant for TV broadcast. Then came word that at least five tracks had been recorded in 2019, with plans to drop the new material in 2020. The pandemic held up that timeline, and a 2021 date was promised. While that target looks like it will be hit, the amount of material has certainly expanded.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    And so has the idea of the hologram concert. It turns out the album actually came out of the band’s decision to expand from a hologram tour into a totally unique digital concert event. ABBA teamed with the George Lucas-founded Industrial Light & Magic to create digital models of themselves (hence the motion capture outfits in the above press image) for ABBA Voyage, a concert experience set to take place May 27th, 2022.

    The show will be housed in a state-of-the-art, custom-built, 3,000-capacity arena in London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. While the members of ABBA will be holographically recreated, the show will feature a full 10-piece band live on stage. Produced by Svana Gisla (David Bowie Blackstar/Lazarus) and Ludvig Andersson (And Then We Danced), the one-of-a-kind production was directed by Baillie Walsh (Being James BondSpringsteen and I) with choreography from Wayne McGregor CBE.

    This is a developing story…

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

the dodos grizzly peak new album annie single the surface lyric video stream

The Dodos Announce New Album Grizzly Peak, Drop "Annie" and "The Surface": Stream

September 2, 2021

Pink Floyd Announce A Momentary Lapse of Reason - Remixed & Updated

September 2, 2021

jon hopkins music for psychedelic therapy new album sit around the fire ram dass east forest stream

Jon Hopkins Announces Music for Psychedelic Therapy, Shares "Sit Around the Fire": Stream

September 2, 2021

the doors la woman 50th anniversary deluxe edition riders on the storm demo

The Doors' L.A. Woman Gets 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition with Lost "Riders on the Storm" Demo

September 1, 2021

 

rosalia TOKISCHA linda pretty music video new song collaboration watch

Rosalía Teams with Tokischa for New Song "Linda": Stream

September 1, 2021

injury reserve by the time i get to phoenix new album knees single stream

Injury Reserve Share Trippy New Track "Superman That": Stream

September 1, 2021

dj shadow endtroducing reissue 25th anniversary announcement

DJ Shadow Announces 25th Anniversary Endtroducing..... Reissue

September 1, 2021

the psychedelic furs share single evergreen stream

The Psychedelic Furs Share New Song "Evergreen": Stream

September 1, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

ABBA to Return with First Album in 40 Years, Share Two New Songs: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale