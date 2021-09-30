AC/DC have unveiled the music video for “Through the Mists of Time,” the latest single from their 2020 album, Power Up.

The band has showcased some impressive videos to promote the Power Up singles, and the Najeeb Tarazi-directed clip for “Through the Mists of Time” is another visual feast.

For this one, Tarazi and creative director Josh Cheuse used footage shot by Clemens Habicht of each of the five band members in five separate shoots around the world.

They then enlisted Mathematic, a Paris based visual effects studio, to combine all the elements so the band could “take the stage together to perform.” It gives the effect of AC/DC literally playing a concert through the mists of time.

It’s almost been one year since the band released Power Up. As they have done throughout their career, AC/DC brought in talented directors to shoot visceral performance clips for previous singles “Shot in the Dark,” “Witch’s Spell,” and “Realize,” adding to the band’s impressive archive of music videos.

Stream the video for “Through the Mists of Time” below. You can pick up a copy of Power Up here.

