Aimee Mann Discusses the Isolation of Obsessive Thinking and Anxiety

Singer-songwriter Aimee Mann talks about her struggles with anxiety and depression on the latest episode of the Going There with Dr. Mike podcast.

Mann explains how her obsessive thoughts can be so powerful and overwhelming, that her depression is almost a response to keep the intensity of her thoughts in check — like a “lid” that keeps her anxiety in check. She also discusses how just as mental illness is devastating when we experience it ourselves, it is also crushing when someone close to us struggles with their own issues. ]

She takes on this difficult topic in her new song “Suicide is Murder.” The Supergo Records co-founder’s ability to describe mental illness from the perspective not only of someone who has experienced it, but also has experienced it in people close to her, helps us all look at the complicated issue of mental wellness from multiple perspectives, so that we can have a bit more understanding of and empathy for what everyone involved is going through.

Going There is a weekly interview series in which clinical psychologist and life coach Dr. Mike Friedman connects with musicians at the crossroads where music and mental health meet. Dr. Mike talks with those who have stepped up to share their wonderful work with us are now sharing the intimate details of their journey in living with mental illness. Dr. Mike asks the tough questions and has the difficult conversations, so that we can shine a light on the difficult topic of mental illness so we can all come out of the darkness, put an end to the stigma of mental illness, and get the care we need.

For those struggling with suicidal thoughts themselves or from a loved one, Sound Mind’s partners at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention have loads of information and resources as part of their National Suicide Prevention Week website.

