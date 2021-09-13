Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Alanis Morissette Says She Was Raped By Multiple Men at 15 Years Old

"They're all pedophiles. It's all statutory rape"

alanis morissette rape sexual assault statutory rape 15 years old jagged documentary hbo
Alanis Morissette, photo by Sam Tabone/WireImage, via Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 13, 2021 | 1:57pm ET

    Note: This article contains descriptions of sexual assault.

    Alanis Morissette said that multiple men raped her when she was a 15-year-old burgeoning pop star. The allegations come from the upcoming HBO documentary Jagged, which was viewed by The Washington Post

    “It took me years in therapy to even admit there had been any kind of victimization on my part,” she recalled. “I would always say I was consenting, and then I’d be reminded like ‘Hey, you were 15, you’re not consenting at 15.’ Now I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, they’re all pedophiles. It’s all statutory rape.’” The age of consent in Canada is 16.

    While Morissette did not reveal the identities of her alleged rapists, she did accuse unnamed music industry professionals of ignoring what had happened. “I did tell a few people and it kind of fell on deaf ears,” she said. “It would usually be a stand-up, walk-out-of-the-room moment.”al

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    As the 47-year-old songwriter tells it, advances by older men were common. To get her point across, she used the metaphor of a Dutch angle, a filmmaking technique where the camera menacingly tilts. “Almost every single person that I would work with, there would be some turning point where the camera would go Dutch angle,” she said. These moments would “either end the relationship” or “then there’d be just some big secret that we’d keep forever.”

    Jagged also reveals the intense pressure she felt to stay skinny. In one disquieting anecdote, a male producer would count slices of cheese to ensure that she hadn’t eaten any, which pushed her towards a long and grueling struggle with eating disorders.

    Morissette was a willing participant in Jagged, and her interviews make up the backbone of the new documentary. But since filming it, she has apparently soured on the process. Her representatives told the Post that she would not be attending the premiere when it bowed at the Toronto International Film Festival on Tuesday, September 14th. It is not clear what her objections may be. The Post called her an “enthusiastic interview subject” and said of the doc, “There is little material that could be considered critical of Morissette.”

    Advertisement

    alanis morissette rest mental health action day stream
     Editor's Pick
    Alanis Morissette Shares New Song “Rest” for Mental Health Action Day: Stream

    Jagged was directed by Alison Klayman, the award-winning documentarian who is perhaps best known for taking on the Chinese government with her film about artist and dissident Ai Weiwei, 2012’s Ai Weiwei: Never Sorry. Her latest flick will air on HBO this fall.

    Morissette is currently on the 25th anniversary tour of her classic album Jagged Little Pill. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster or StubHub. This fall she’ll be a judge on the competition singing show Alter Ego, and she recently appeared as Starlene the Hermit Crab in an episode of Madagascar: A Little Wild.

Latest Stories

rick ross drivers license 45 years old

Rick Ross Just Got His Driver's License at 45 Years Old

September 13, 2021

james blake famous last words new song single listen stream

James Blake Shares New Song "Famous Last Words": Stream

September 13, 2021

beyonce covers moon river from breakfast at tiffanys for tiffany and co ad campaign

Beyoncé Covers "Moon River" for Tiffany & Co.: Watch

September 13, 2021

kyle meredith with the pretty reckless Taylor Momsen

The Pretty Reckless' Taylor Momsen on Death by Rock and Roll and Her Love of Soundgarden

September 13, 2021

 

magic oneohotrix point never reissue new song Cocteau twins Elizabeth Fraser

Oneohtrix Point Never Announces Blu-Ray Magic Oneohtrix Point Never, Shares Song with Elizabeth Fraser: Stream

September 13, 2021

Josh Homme

Josh Homme's 15-Year-Old Daughter Granted Restraining Order Against Father

September 13, 2021

wandavision first emmys marvel studios

WandaVision Lands Marvel Studios Its First Emmys

September 13, 2021

KISS

In Photos: KISS Get Back Onstage in California After Band Member COVID-19 Battles

September 13, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Alanis Morissette Says She Was Raped By Multiple Men at 15 Years Old

Menu Shop Search Sale