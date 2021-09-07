Menu
Alice in Chains’ Jerry Cantrell and Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil to Lead “Sounds of Seattle” Rock Camp

Jam with the grunge legends at the rock camp taking place President's Day weekend 2022 in Los Angeles

sounds of seattle rock camp jerry cantrell kim thayil
Jerry Cantrell (photo by Jonathan Weiner) / Kim Thayil (photo by Philip Cosores)
September 7, 2021 | 12:32pm ET

    Alice in ChainsJerry Cantrell and Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil will lead “The Sounds of Seattle” rock camp, taking place February 17-20th, 2022, in Los Angeles.

    Campers will form a band with other attendees and rehearse under the tutelage of a famous grunge-affiliated rock mentor. The weekend culminates with public live performances at two of L.A.’s legendary venues, the Viper Room and the Whisky-a-Go-Go, where campers take the stage with their newly formed band.

    Cantrell and Thayil are joined by a long list of counselors attending the camp this year, including original Pearl Jam drummer Dave Krusen, Stephen Perkins (Jane’s Addiction, Porno for Pyros), Mike Kroeger (Nickelback), Peter Klett and Adam Kury (Candlebox), and Joel Hoekstra (Whitesnake, Trans-Siberian Orchestra), and many more.

    “The past few years have been unusually difficult and at times truly bizarre for the nation and world in general, and for the music industry and rock bands in particular,” said Thayil, a first-time camp mentor, via a press release. “I am super excited about the opportunity to connect and re-engage with fellow musicians and fans at the Rock ‘n Roll Fantasy Camp.”

    jerry cantrell solo tour 2022
    Jerry Cantrell Announces 2022 North American Solo Tour

    In addition camper band rehearsals and an all-star headliner jam session with Cantrell, Thayil, and Krusen, attendees will also get first-hand experience via masterclasses and Q&A sessions. The four-day camp ends with the aforementioned performances on Saturday and Sunday.

    Reserve your spot for $599 via the Rock ’n’ Roll Fantasy Camp website. Packages start at $2,499, with junior and clinic-only “backstage” options available.

    unnamed 27 Alice in Chains Jerry Cantrell and Soundgardens Kim Thayil to Lead Sounds of Seattle Rock Camp

