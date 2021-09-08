Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Aly & AJ Share the Origins of A Touch of the Beat… Deluxe Track “Get Over Here”: Exclusive

Inspired by Garbage, a city in Colorado, and more

Aly AJ Get Over Here
Aly & AJ, photo by Amanda Charchian
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
September 8, 2021 | 10:00am ET

    Our new music feature Origins gives artists the chance to offer insights into the creative process behind their latest release. Today, Aly & AJ talk about the inspiration behind “Get Over Here,” the first deluxe track from their 2021 album a touch of the beat gets you up on your feet gets you out and then into the sun.

    It’s been four months since Aly & AJ hit the bullseye (baby!) with their fourth studio album, a touch of the beat gets you up on your feet gets you out and then into the sun.

    As the band’s first full-length studio effort in almost a decade and a half, the 12-track collection found the eponymous sister act shrugging off the pulsating electro-pop that had inspired a pair of prior EPs (2017’s Ten Years and 2019’s Sanctuary) and string of recent singles in favor of a more organic sound, rooted in the foundations of classic rock and the echoes of Laurel Canyon.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Now, the Michalka sisters are back with even more reason to get out into the sunshine, with the deluxe version of a touch of the beat… slated for release in early 2022. And today (September 8th), the siblings are debuting the first taste of the expanded LP exclusively on Consequence via new single “Get Over Here,” a hypnotic ode to newfound love — or lust — and all the reckless urges and demands that come with it.

    For anyone worried the new single might be some sort of inferior also-ran, merely tacked onto the album’s exemplary original form, think again. “Most ‘deluxe’ songs feel like discarded tracks that didn’t originally make the record,” Aly Michalka tells Consequence. “But this one was actually a song that felt so strong, we had to save it and give it its own moment later on.”

    Kyle Meredith With... Aly & AJ
     Editor's Pick
    Aly & AJ on Channeling Classic Laurel Canyon Vibes

    In fact, “Get Over Here” was one of three songs — along with “Paradise” and “Don’t Need Nothing” — that jump-started the entire creative process for what would eventually become a touch of the beat… way back in December 2019 during a three-day songwriting session in Denver, Colorado.

    Advertisement

    While other songs on the standard edition were inspired by the warmth and storytelling of rock’s female forebears like Nancy Wilson and Melissa Etheridge (both of whom can be found within the album’s liner notes providing background vocals and guitar, respectively, on various tracks), “Get Over Here” found the Michalkas drawing parallels to an entirely different, yet equally influential, female-fronted act.

    “For whatever reason, this chorus really reminded me of an old Garbage tune,” Aly reveals, citing the pioneering ‘90s alt-rock group led by Shirley Manson. “I love how melodically linear and repetitive it is.”

    That straightforward, level composition is evident as the duo candidly intone, “I want you when it’s night or day/ Yeah, I can’t stand it when you’re away/ I like when you show up this late/ Get over, get over here/ I want you any time or place/ It turns me on when you make me wait/ I like when you show up this late” in near-monotone confession as churning drums and robotic synths weave around their vocal line.

    Advertisement

    To complete the track’s sonic landscape, Aly & AJ also enlisted help from Lo Moon guitarist Sam Stewart to deliver the buzzy solo.

    Below, get an exclusive first look at Aly & AJ performing “Get Over Here” live, and check out the inspirations behind the single.

    Advertisement

    Garbage

    Aly & AJ Share the Origins of A Touch of the Beat... Deluxe Track Get Over Here: Exclusive

    For whatever reason, this chorus really reminded me of an old Garbage tune. I love how melodically linear and repetitive it is. This was one of three songs that kicked off the songwriting for [the album]. — Aly

    Desperation

    Desperation

    Advertisement

    This is basically a hookup song [about] how badly you want this person to come over to your place. You don’t even care what time they show up, as long as they get over there. The desperation of new love. — AJ

    Denver, Colorado

    Denver Aly & AJ Share the Origins of A Touch of the Beat... Deluxe Track Get Over Here: Exclusive

    This song was originally written in Denver in December of 2019. We wrote it in one sitting and the demo lyrics didn’t change much when we went to officially record it. That rarely happens! — Aly

    Advertisement

    St. Vincent

    St. Vincent

    There’s this amazing solo that Sam Stewart of Lo Moon plays in the song that we are so obsessed with. It might be one of our favorite musical parts on the entire Deluxe Album. It feels like a part St. Vincent would casually play. — AJ

    Aly & AJ 2022 North American Tour Dates:

    04/02 — Sacramento, CA @ Crest Theatre
    04/04 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
    04/07 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox (SoDo)
    04/08 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Ballroom
    04/11 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
    04/12 — Denver, CO @ Summit
    04/14 — Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
    04/15 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
    04/16 — Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
    04/19 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
    04/21 — Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
    04/22 — Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
    04/23 — Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
    04/26 — Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
    04/28 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
    04/29 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
    04/30 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth
    05/02 — Montreal, QC @ L’Astral
    05/04 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues
    05/06 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
    05/07 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
    05/08 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
    05/10 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
    05/12 — Norfolk, VA @ The Norva
    05/13 — Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre
    05/14 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon
    05/16 — Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
    05/18 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
    05/20 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s
    05/21 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
    05/22 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues
    05/24 — Tuscon, AZ @ Rialto
    05/25 — Tempe, AZ @ Marquee
    05/26 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory
    05/28 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

david ellefson new band the lucid

Ousted Megadeth Bassist David Ellefson Announces Debut Album from New Band The Lucid, Shares "Maggot Wind": Stream

September 8, 2021

angelo de augustine and sufjan stevens share new songs “CIMMERIAN SHADE” AND “YOU GIVE DEATH A BAD NAME”

Sufjan Stevens and Angelo De Augustine Share New Songs "Cimmerian Shade" and "You Give Death a Bad Name": Stream

September 8, 2021

We Are Scientists You've Lost Your Shit

We Are Scientists Share Origins of New Single "You've Lost Your Shit": Exclusive

September 8, 2021

explosions in the sky Flying big bend new single stream

Explosions in the Sky Share New Song "Flying": Stream

September 8, 2021

 

angel dust new album big bite video

Angel Du$t Announce New Album, Unveil Single "Big Bite": Stream

September 8, 2021

remi wolf guerrilla sexy villain new songs stream

Remi Wolf Drops New Singles "Guerrilla" and "Sexy Villain": Stream

September 8, 2021

badbadnotgood beside april new song video stream

BADBADNOTGOOD Unveil New Single "Beside April": Stream

September 8, 2021

Eddie Vedder

Eddie Vedder Announces New Solo Album Earthling, Shares "Long Way": Stream

September 8, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Aly & AJ Share the Origins of A Touch of the Beat... Deluxe Track "Get Over Here": Exclusive

Menu Shop Search Sale