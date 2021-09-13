Menu
September 13, 2021 | 3:55pm ET

    She-Ra is going live-action. Amazon Studios is currently in the works on a new series on the superheroine based off Mattel’s Masters of the Universe franchise, Deadline reports.

    While this new She-Ra project is still in the very, very early stages — no screenwriter has been named yet — we do know it’ll be executive produced by DreamWorks Animation, the same team behind Netflix’s recent animated series reboot, She-Ra: Princess of Power.

    The original iteration of that series first began in 1985, with Filmation and toy giant Mattel collaborating on a spin-off of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. In a slimy move, Filmation ordered the creator’s names removed, but we know now that She-Ra was co-created by Larry DiTillio — who also led the charge on Masters of the Universe — and J. Michael Straczynski, who would go on to create Babylon 5, co-create Sense8 with the Wachowski sisters, and write the screenplay for Clint Eastwood’s Changeling. Amazon’s upcoming She-Ra series is billed as a standalone story, unconnected to all its previous animated predecessors.

    In the meantime, you can make yourself acquainted with He-Man in Kevin Smith’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation for Netflix, which stars Mark Hamill, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Chris Wood.

