Amyl and the Sniffers Break Down New Album Comfort to Me Track by Track: Exclusive

The Australian punk rockers dive into their sophomore full-length

amyl and the sniffers comfort to me track by track album stream sophomore record new jamie wdziekonski
Amyl and the Sniffers Track by Track, photo by Jamie Wdziekonski
September 10, 2021 | 9:43am ET

    Our Track by Track feature sees musicians revealing the stories and inspirations behind each song on their latest album. Today, Amyl and the Sniffers share their latest full-length, Comfort to Me.

    Amyl and the Sniffers have today unleashed their sophomore album, Comfort to Me. Check out the 13-track LP below, followed by a complete Track by Track breakdown from the Australian punk outfit.

    Out via ATO Records/Rough Trade, Comfort to Me picks up where the Melbourne band’s 2019 self-titled debut left off. That record saw them nab the esteemed ARIA Award for Best Rock Album, and out of a rough 2020, they return in 2021 with an LP primed for more acclaim.

    Related Video

    The majority of the lyrics on the record were written during the nasty Australian Brushfire season, the worst the nation had ever seen, stretching from September 2019 to March 2020. One can imagine the frustration the band was feeling as one literal fire was being put out and another figurative one began with the pandemic lockdowns.

    I was like an egg going into boiling water when this started, gooey and weak but with a hard surface,” explained singer Amy Taylor in a press statement. “I came out even harder. I’m still soft on the inside, but in a different way. My brain evolved and warped and my way of thinking about the world completely changed.”

    slothrust parallel timeline album release stream origins premiere debut
     Editor's Pick
    Slothrust Premiere New LP Parallel Timeline, Share Album’s Origins: Exclusive

    That’s reflected in early singles like “Guided by Angels” and “Hertz,” and now you can hear what the rest of this “raw self-expression, defiant energy, unapologetic vulnerability” sounds like by streaming Amyl and the Sniffers’ Comfort to Me below. You can also purchase it via Bandcamp.

