Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Amyl & the Sniffers Unleash New Song “Hertz”: Stream

Their new album Comfort to Me arrives this Friday

amyl and the sniffers hertz new song single listen s tream music video
Amyl & the Sniffers, photo by Jamie Wdziekonski
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 7, 2021 | 2:16pm ET

    Amyl & the Sniffers are gearing up to release their new album Comfort to Me, and as a final preview the Aussie punks have shared their latest single, “Hertz.”

    A bruising ode to rental car fun, “Hertz” finds singer Amy Taylor chafing under her city routine. “I want to go to the country,” she snarls, “I want to get out of here.” Taylor pines for wide open spaces, and the gentleness of her lyrical vision has to war with the brutal guitar lick that gives the song its forward thrust.

    “‘Hertz’ is a daydream of wanting to go to the country/bush and see landscapes other than the city,” Taylor said in a statement.  “It was written in 2019 but it very much sounds like a pandemic song, because it’s a daydream about being repulsed by confinement, and frustrated over being stuck in one place.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The track is accompanied by a music video from John Angus Stewart. After a brief prologue set at the beach, it kicks into high gear with Taylor trapped in an office and literally climbing up the walls. She hops into a bathtub to replicate that beachy feeling, and performs an interpretive dance in a concrete wasteland, before finally frolicking on the sands. Check out “Hertz” below.

    Comfort to Me arrives Friday, September 10th, and pre-orders are ongoing. Previously, Amyl & the Sniffers shared the single “Guided by Angels.”

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

muna phoebe bridgers silk chiffon new song video stream

MUNA Taps Phoebe Bridgers for New Song "Silk Chiffon": Stream

September 7, 2021

maxo kream weight of the world new album tyler the creator big persona new song video stream

Maxo Kream Recruits Tyler, the Creator for New Single "Big Persona": Stream

September 7, 2021

Tasha Announces New Album Tell Me What You Miss the Most, Shares "Perfect Wife": Stream

September 7, 2021

Big Thief Certainty stream new song single music video, photo by Alexa Viscius

Big Thief Unveil Intimate New Single "Certainty": Stream

September 7, 2021

 

lala lala prove it new song stream Open the Door- Find Your Keys and Unlock Total Serenity

Lala Lala Shares New Single "Prove It": Stream

September 7, 2021

tony hawk cover no cigar millencolin pro skater soundtrack watch

Tony Hawk Covers Millencolin's "No Cigar" from Tony Hawk Pro Skater Soundtrack: Watch

September 7, 2021

rico nasty ricos archives five new songs soundcloud ep switch places how ya feel cotton candy grow up show me your love

Rico Nasty Drops Surprise Five-Song EP Ricos Archives on SoundCloud: Stream

September 7, 2021

Baby Keem

Baby Keem Announces Release Date for Debut Album The Melodic Blue, Shares Trailer

September 6, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Amyl & the Sniffers Unleash New Song "Hertz": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale