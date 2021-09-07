Amyl & the Sniffers Unleash New Song “Hertz”: Stream

Amyl & the Sniffers are gearing up to release their new album Comfort to Me, and as a final preview the Aussie punks have shared their latest single, “Hertz.”

A bruising ode to rental car fun, “Hertz” finds singer Amy Taylor chafing under her city routine. “I want to go to the country,” she snarls, “I want to get out of here.” Taylor pines for wide open spaces, and the gentleness of her lyrical vision has to war with the brutal guitar lick that gives the song its forward thrust.

“‘Hertz’ is a daydream of wanting to go to the country/bush and see landscapes other than the city,” Taylor said in a statement. “It was written in 2019 but it very much sounds like a pandemic song, because it’s a daydream about being repulsed by confinement, and frustrated over being stuck in one place.”

The track is accompanied by a music video from John Angus Stewart. After a brief prologue set at the beach, it kicks into high gear with Taylor trapped in an office and literally climbing up the walls. She hops into a bathtub to replicate that beachy feeling, and performs an interpretive dance in a concrete wasteland, before finally frolicking on the sands. Check out “Hertz” below.

Comfort to Me arrives Friday, September 10th, and pre-orders are ongoing. Previously, Amyl & the Sniffers shared the single “Guided by Angels.”

