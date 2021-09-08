Menu
Angel Du$t Announce New Album, Unveil Single “Big Bite”: Stream

YAK: A Collection of Truck Songs arrives October 22nd

September 8, 2021 | 11:18am ET

    Angel Du$t have announced a new album, YAK: A Collection of Truck Songs, and shared the video for the latest single, “Big Bite.” The band’s fourth LP arrives October 22nd.

    Less indebted to the band’s hardcore punk origins, “Big Bite” showcases a shimmering jangle-pop sound while retaining the melodic sensibilities of past material. Angel Du$t aren’t rehashing ideas, even on the same record.

    “People get really married to the idea of making a record that sounds like the same band,” vocalist Justin Tripp remarked in a press release. “If one song to the next doesn’t sound like it’s coming from the same band, I’m OK with that.”

    The band tapped producer Rob Schnapf (Kurt Vile, Elliott Smith) for the album’s guitar-centric soundscapes. According to the press announcement, fans can expect the LP to feel more like a “playlist as opposed to a capital-R ‘Record,’” as the band careens through a diverse selection of songs.

    We’ve already heard some of these sonic excursions on the Bigger House EP released earlier this year. All four of those tracks, which are based around an indie-rock guitar style, are included on YAK.

    To support the new album, Angel Du$t will be heading out on an extensive fall 2021 US tour with Mannequin Pussy. The coast-to-coast outing kicks off September 14th at Schubas Tavern in Chicago and runs through a November 21st date at the Rickshaw Stop in San Francisco. See the full itinerary below.

    Pre-order Angel Du$t’s new album YAK: A Collection of Truck Songs via Roadrunner Records.

    Stream “Big Bite” and check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

    YAK: A Collection of Truck Songs Artwork:

    YAK: A Collection of Truck Songs Tracklist:
    01. Big Bite
    02. No Vacancy
    03. All The Way Dumb
    04. Dancing On The Radio feat. Tim Armstrong
    05. Fear Some
    06. Yak
    07. Love Is The Greatest
    08. Cool Faith
    09. Never Ending Game
    10. No Fun
    11. Truck Songs
    12. Turn Off The Guitar

    Angel Du$t’s Fall 2021 US Tour Dates with Mannequin Pussy:
    09/14 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern
    09/15 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
    09/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry
    09/17 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
    09/18 – Kansas City, MO @ The Riot Room
    09/20 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
    09/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
    09/23 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
    09/24 – Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Lounge
    09/25 – Portland, OR @ Holocene
    09/26 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival
    09/28 – Oakland, CA @ The New Parish
    09/29 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium
    09/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
    10/08 – Mesa, AZ @ The Underground *
    10/09 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress *
    10/11 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger *
    10/12 – Austin, TX @ The Parish
    10/13 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
    10/14 – Houston, TX @ The Secret Group
    10/16 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
    10/17 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
    10/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5
    10/20 – Nashville, TN @ The High Watt
    10/21 – Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theater
    10/23 – Rochester, NY @ Bug Jar
    10/24 – Hamden, CT @ The Space
    10/26 – Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall
    10/27 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
    10/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg
    10/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
    10/30 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
    10/31 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
    11/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy *
    11/18 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar *
    11/19 – Long Beach, CA @ Supply & Demand *
    11/20 – Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s *
    11/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop *

    * = Angel Du$t headlining with Militaire Gun

Angel Du$t Announce New Album, Unveil Single "Big Bite": Stream

