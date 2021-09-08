Angel Du$t Announce New Album, Unveil Single “Big Bite”: Stream

Angel Du$t have announced a new album, YAK: A Collection of Truck Songs, and shared the video for the latest single, “Big Bite.” The band’s fourth LP arrives October 22nd.
Less indebted to the band’s hardcore punk origins, “Big Bite” showcases a shimmering jangle-pop sound while retaining the melodic sensibilities of past material. Angel Du$t aren’t rehashing ideas, even on the same record.
“People get really married to the idea of making a record that sounds like the same band,” vocalist Justin Tripp remarked in a press release. “If one song to the next doesn’t sound like it’s coming from the same band, I’m OK with that.”
The band tapped producer Rob Schnapf (Kurt Vile, Elliott Smith) for the album’s guitar-centric soundscapes. According to the press announcement, fans can expect the LP to feel more like a “playlist as opposed to a capital-R ‘Record,’” as the band careens through a diverse selection of songs.
We’ve already heard some of these sonic excursions on the Bigger House EP released earlier this year. All four of those tracks, which are based around an indie-rock guitar style, are included on YAK.
To support the new album, Angel Du$t will be heading out on an extensive fall 2021 US tour with Mannequin Pussy. The coast-to-coast outing kicks off September 14th at Schubas Tavern in Chicago and runs through a November 21st date at the Rickshaw Stop in San Francisco. See the full itinerary below.
Pre-order Angel Du$t’s new album YAK: A Collection of Truck Songs via Roadrunner Records.
Stream “Big Bite” and check out the album artwork and tracklist below.
YAK: A Collection of Truck Songs Artwork:
YAK: A Collection of Truck Songs Tracklist:
01. Big Bite
02. No Vacancy
03. All The Way Dumb
04. Dancing On The Radio feat. Tim Armstrong
05. Fear Some
06. Yak
07. Love Is The Greatest
08. Cool Faith
09. Never Ending Game
10. No Fun
11. Truck Songs
12. Turn Off The Guitar
Angel Du$t’s Fall 2021 US Tour Dates with Mannequin Pussy:
09/14 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern
09/15 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
09/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry
09/17 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
09/18 – Kansas City, MO @ The Riot Room
09/20 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
09/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
09/23 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
09/24 – Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Lounge
09/25 – Portland, OR @ Holocene
09/26 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival
09/28 – Oakland, CA @ The New Parish
09/29 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium
09/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
10/08 – Mesa, AZ @ The Underground *
10/09 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress *
10/11 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger *
10/12 – Austin, TX @ The Parish
10/13 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
10/14 – Houston, TX @ The Secret Group
10/16 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
10/17 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
10/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5
10/20 – Nashville, TN @ The High Watt
10/21 – Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theater
10/23 – Rochester, NY @ Bug Jar
10/24 – Hamden, CT @ The Space
10/26 – Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall
10/27 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
10/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg
10/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
10/30 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
10/31 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
11/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy *
11/18 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar *
11/19 – Long Beach, CA @ Supply & Demand *
11/20 – Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s *
11/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop *
* = Angel Du$t headlining with Militaire Gun