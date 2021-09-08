Angel Du$t Announce New Album, Unveil Single “Big Bite”: Stream

Angel Du$t have announced a new album, YAK: A Collection of Truck Songs, and shared the video for the latest single, “Big Bite.” The band’s fourth LP arrives October 22nd.

Less indebted to the band’s hardcore punk origins, “Big Bite” showcases a shimmering jangle-pop sound while retaining the melodic sensibilities of past material. Angel Du$t aren’t rehashing ideas, even on the same record.

“People get really married to the idea of making a record that sounds like the same band,” vocalist Justin Tripp remarked in a press release. “If one song to the next doesn’t sound like it’s coming from the same band, I’m OK with that.”

The band tapped producer Rob Schnapf (Kurt Vile, Elliott Smith) for the album’s guitar-centric soundscapes. According to the press announcement, fans can expect the LP to feel more like a “playlist as opposed to a capital-R ‘Record,’” as the band careens through a diverse selection of songs.

We’ve already heard some of these sonic excursions on the Bigger House EP released earlier this year. All four of those tracks, which are based around an indie-rock guitar style, are included on YAK.

To support the new album, Angel Du$t will be heading out on an extensive fall 2021 US tour with Mannequin Pussy. The coast-to-coast outing kicks off September 14th at Schubas Tavern in Chicago and runs through a November 21st date at the Rickshaw Stop in San Francisco. See the full itinerary below.

Pre-order Angel Du$t’s new album YAK: A Collection of Truck Songs via Roadrunner Records.

Stream “Big Bite” and check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

YAK: A Collection of Truck Songs Artwork:

YAK: A Collection of Truck Songs Tracklist:

01. Big Bite

02. No Vacancy

03. All The Way Dumb

04. Dancing On The Radio feat. Tim Armstrong

05. Fear Some

06. Yak

07. Love Is The Greatest

08. Cool Faith

09. Never Ending Game

10. No Fun

11. Truck Songs

12. Turn Off The Guitar

Angel Du$t’s Fall 2021 US Tour Dates with Mannequin Pussy:

09/14 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern

09/15 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

09/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry

09/17 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

09/18 – Kansas City, MO @ The Riot Room

09/20 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

09/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

09/23 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

09/24 – Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Lounge

09/25 – Portland, OR @ Holocene

09/26 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival

09/28 – Oakland, CA @ The New Parish

09/29 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium

09/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

10/08 – Mesa, AZ @ The Underground *

10/09 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress *

10/11 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger *

10/12 – Austin, TX @ The Parish

10/13 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

10/14 – Houston, TX @ The Secret Group

10/16 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

10/17 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

10/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

10/20 – Nashville, TN @ The High Watt

10/21 – Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theater

10/23 – Rochester, NY @ Bug Jar

10/24 – Hamden, CT @ The Space

10/26 – Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall

10/27 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

10/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg

10/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/30 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

10/31 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

11/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy *

11/18 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar *

11/19 – Long Beach, CA @ Supply & Demand *

11/20 – Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s *

11/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop *

* = Angel Du$t headlining with Militaire Gun