Angelina Jolie Reveals She “Fought” with Brad Pitt Over Working with Harvey Weinstein

The disgraced producer worked with Pitt on 2009's Inglorious Basterds and 2012's Killing Them Softly

September 5, 2021 | 10:51pm ET

    In a new interview, Angelina Jolie opened up about how Harvey Weinstein affected her relationship with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

    Speaking to The Guardian, the actress first reiterated her experience with the disgraced Hollywood producer while filming 1998’s Playing by Heart. “If you get yourself out of the room, you think he attempted but didn’t, right?” she said. “The truth is that the attempt and the experience of the attempt is an assault.” (Weinstein has denied Jolie’s experience in the past. She was just 21 years old at the time.)

    The Those Who Wish Us Dead star went on to reveal she later turned down a role in 2004’s The Aviator alongside Leonardo DiCaprio to avoid working with the producer again. “I said no because he was involved. I never associated or worked with him again. It was hard for me when Brad did.”

    While Jolie didn’t cite the specific project Pitt worked on with the convicted sex offender, The Weinstein Company co-financed 2009’s Inglorious Basterds and also served as distributor for 2012’s Killing Them Softly after Pitt pitched Weinstein to produce the film — something Jolie inferred was against her wishes at the time. “We fought about it. Of course it hurt,” she concluded.

    Interestingly, while the Hollywood couple contentiously parted ways after divorcing in 2019, Pitt is now producing a film about the Weinstein scandal — titled She Said — through his production company, Plan B Entertainment.

    This November, Jolie is set to become part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to her role as Thena in the upcoming Chloe Zhao-directed Eternals.

