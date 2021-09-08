Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Angels & Airwaves Share New Song “Spellbound”: Stream

Along with a Tom DeLonge-directed video

angels airwaves spellbound new song video stream
Angels and Airwaves, photo by Jonathan Weiner
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
September 8, 2021 | 2:33pm ET

    Adding to the recent swarm of Blink-182adjacent news, Angels & Airwaves are gearing up to release their first album in seven years. Lifeforms is out on September 24th, and the Tom DeLonge-led outfit unveiled another preview of it today with the single “Spellbound” and an accompanying music video.

    “Spellbound” sees Angels & Airwaves really lean into the spacey aesthetic they’ve been touting since their 2006 debut, backed by layered, arpeggiated synths, a house beat, and a tasteful dose of vocal distortion. The song’s lyrics appear to reference a romantic relationship that’s doomed to end in tragedy. “It’s not hard to die from love/ When your heart has been spellbound,” DeLonge sings.

    The former Blink singer also directed the music video for “Spellbound.” According to a press release, it “uses a laser programming technique called laser banding to create a first-of-its-kind laser-walled cube” in which the band performed. Watch it below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Back in May, Angels & Airwaves shared the single “Euphoria,” which was followed by July’s “Losing My Mind.” They’ll be hitting the road in support of Lifeforms later this month. Pick up tickets at Ticketmaster, or look for deals on the secondary market.

Latest Stories

rampage john carpenter halloween kills stream cody carpenter daniel davies

John Carpenter Goes on a "Rampage" in New Song from Halloween Kills: Stream

September 8, 2021

illuminati hotties threatening each other re: capitalism new single lyric video stream

illuminati hotties Drops "Threatening Each Other re: Capitalism": Stream

September 8, 2021

thoughtcrimes miserys a muse

Thoughtcrimes (Ex-Dillinger Escape Plan) Unleash New Song "Misery's a Muse": Stream

September 8, 2021

lana del rey blue banisters release date tracklist arcadia new song video stream

Lana Del Rey Details New Album Blue Banisters, Shares "Arcadia": Stream

September 8, 2021

 

david ellefson new band the lucid

Ousted Megadeth Bassist David Ellefson Announces Debut Album from New Band The Lucid, Shares "Maggot Wind": Stream

September 8, 2021

angelo de augustine and sufjan stevens share new songs “CIMMERIAN SHADE” AND “YOU GIVE DEATH A BAD NAME”

Sufjan Stevens and Angelo De Augustine Share New Songs "Cimmerian Shade" and "You Give Death a Bad Name": Stream

September 8, 2021

We Are Scientists You've Lost Your Shit

We Are Scientists Share Origins of New Single "You've Lost Your Shit": Exclusive

September 8, 2021

explosions in the sky Flying big bend new single stream

Explosions in the Sky Share New Song "Flying": Stream

September 8, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Angels & Airwaves Share New Song "Spellbound": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale