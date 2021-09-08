Angels & Airwaves Share New Song “Spellbound”: Stream

Adding to the recent swarm of Blink-182–adjacent news, Angels & Airwaves are gearing up to release their first album in seven years. Lifeforms is out on September 24th, and the Tom DeLonge-led outfit unveiled another preview of it today with the single “Spellbound” and an accompanying music video.

“Spellbound” sees Angels & Airwaves really lean into the spacey aesthetic they’ve been touting since their 2006 debut, backed by layered, arpeggiated synths, a house beat, and a tasteful dose of vocal distortion. The song’s lyrics appear to reference a romantic relationship that’s doomed to end in tragedy. “It’s not hard to die from love/ When your heart has been spellbound,” DeLonge sings.

The former Blink singer also directed the music video for “Spellbound.” According to a press release, it “uses a laser programming technique called laser banding to create a first-of-its-kind laser-walled cube” in which the band performed. Watch it below.

Back in May, Angels & Airwaves shared the single “Euphoria,” which was followed by July’s “Losing My Mind.” They’ll be hitting the road in support of Lifeforms later this month. Pick up tickets at Ticketmaster, or look for deals on the secondary market.