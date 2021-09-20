Menu
R.I.P. Anthony Johnson, Friday’s Ezal Dead at 56

The actor/comedian also appeared in House Party, Lethal Weapon 3, and Menace II Society

Anthony Johnson Friday
Anthony Johnson in Friday (New Line Cinema)
September 20, 2021 | 11:02am ET

    Anthony Johnson, the actor and comedian who notably played Ezal in the first Friday film, has died at the age of 56.

    A representative of Johnson confirmed his passing to The Hollywood Reporter. No additional details, including a cause of death, have been shared.

    The Compton native also appeared in films such as House Party, Lethal Weapon 3, Menace II Society, and The Players Club. His television credits included cameos in Martin, Moesha, and The Jamie Foxx Show.

    But he’ll undoubtedly best be remembered for his role in the stoner comedy Friday. His character Ezal tried to scheme his way into a quick buck, and in doing so stole several scenes in the film.

    Johnson’s death comes less than a year after the passing of Friday co-star, Tommy Lister Jr., who played Deebo.

