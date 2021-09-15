Menu
Anthony Mackie Crashes into Lead Role of New Twisted Metal Series

Mackie stars as a milkman with no memory of his past

anthony mackie twisted metal sony tv series television deadpool video game adaptation
Anthony Mackie (photo by Laurent KOFFEL/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) and Twisted Metal (Sony)
September 15, 2021 | 1:24pm ET

    Anthony Mackie will engage in some automative mayhem as John Doe, motormouthed protagonist of the new Twisted Metal television series from Deadpool and Zombieland writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

    The demolition derby video game franchise launched in 1995 and continued through a Playstation 3 release in 2012. As Deadline reports, Mackie will star in this half-hour live-action show as a wise-cracking milkman with no memory of his past. He’ll get a chance to make his wishes come true if he can deliver a mysterious package across a horrifying wasteland, but he’ll have to dodge bandits with some souped-up wheels, including a familiar evil clown, Sweet Tooth, who wields an ice cream truck of death.

    “We’ve been big fans of Anthony’s phenomenal body of work over the years and knew he was the only actor who could play a character as complex, funny, and compelling as John Doe,” said Glenn Adilman, EVP Comedy Development at Sony TV. “Fortunately for us, he agreed.”

    Related Video

    Reese and Wernick came up with the concept and will executive produce. Cobra Kai scribe Michael Jonathan Smith will also produce and handle writing duties. Notably, Will Arnett is on board via his Electric Avenue production company. Rumor has it he’s in line for the voice of that deranged harlequin Sweet Tooth, though no deal is set.

    Mackie is fresh off his star turn in The Falcon and the Winter Soldierand he’ll be taking up Cap’s shield in Captain America 4. Earlier this year he appeared in the sci-fi flick Synchronic.

