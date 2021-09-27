Menu
Arca Shares New Single “Incendio”: Stream

The song comes as part of an announcement for a benefit concert film

arca new single incendio stream concert film
Arca, photo courtesy of artist
September 27, 2021 | 2:20pm ET

    Arca has dropped the new single, “Incendio,” as part of the promotion for a benefit concert film.

    “Vistiendo de cuero/ Quemando ese cuerpo/ Bruja/ Chupándome los huesos/ Bien espeso eso es hueso/ Eso, eso, hey, hey,” the electronic artist also known as Alejandra Ghersi sings over industrial production. The release follows her January EP Madre and 2020 album KiCk i.

    Meanwhile, Arca’s Dice.fm concert film is set to begin streaming today, September 27th, at 3:00 p.m. ET. She’s raising money to open Casa Rifugio Marcella, a temporary shelter dedicated to providing a safe space for trans and nonbinary victims of violence and discrimination in Italy. Directed by Weirdcore, the concert will feature a set by Arca at a socially distanced, in-the-round venue in Ibiza with guest appearances by both Total Freedom and Physical Therapy.

    The show, which Arca filmed back in July, promises to feature her remix of Ariana Grande’s “No Tears Left to Cry” as well as her cover of Venezuelan folk singer Simón Díaz’s 1973 track “Tonada de Luna Llena.” Tickets for the stream start at $3.50 and can be purchased via Dice.fm as part of C2C’s ongoing C0C “The Festival as a Performance” digital project. Check out Arca’s “Incendio” after the jump.

    Last month, the Venezuelan artist contributed her remix of “Rain on Me” to Lady Gaga’s Dawn of Chromatica. The LP also featured reimaginings of Chromatica tracks by the likes of Rina Sawayama, Charli XCX, Dorian Electra, and more. At the end of 2020, Arca created 100 different remixes of her song “Riquiqui” using AI software.

