Ariana Grande Seeks Restraining Order Against Man Who Showed Up to Her House with a Knife

The man, identified as Aharon Brown, also threatened to kill Grande

Ariana Grande stalker
Ariana Grande, photo by Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty
September 21, 2021 | 11:41am ET

    Ariana Grande is seeking a restraining order against a man who pulled a knife on her security team and threatened to kill her.

    TMZ reports that Aharon Brown, 23, showed up at Grande’s Hollywood Hills home in the early morning hours of September 10th. After being confronted by security, Brown pulled a hunting knife and allegedly screamed, “I’ll f**king kill you and her.” 

    Police were called to the scene and arrested Brown. He’s since been charged with two felony counts of making a criminal threat, and remains in custody as of today.

    Grande was at home at the time of the incident. In her application for a restraining order, Grande says Brown has been terrorizing her for the last seven months, and she is “fearful for my safety and the safety of my family. I fear that absent a restraining order, Mr. Brown will continue to come to my home and attempt to physically harm or murder me or members of my family.”

