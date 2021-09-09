Menu
R.I.P. Art Metrano, Police Academy’s Captain Mauser Dead at 84

The comedian and actor saw his career cut short after breaking his neck and seriously injuring his spinal cord

Art Metrano Police Academy
Art Metrano in Police Academy 2
September 9, 2021 | 3:48pm ET

    Art Metrano, the comedian and actor best known for playing Captain Ernie Mauser in the second and third Police Academy films, has died at the age of 84.

    According to The Hollywood Reporter, Metrano died Wednesday of natural causes at his home in Aventura, Florida.

    The New York City native initially came to fame for his appearances on The Tonight Show, where he performed absurd magic tricks to the delight of host Johnny Carson.

    In 1985, Metrano starred as Ernie Mauser in the second Police Academy film, which included a hair-stealing scene involving epoxy shampoo. He returned for Police Academy 3 and had his eyebrows ripped off.

    Tragically, just as Metrano’s career began to take off, he broke his neck and seriously injured his spinal cord after falling off a ladder while working on his house. The injuries temporarily left him a quadriplegic, but he later regained the use of his arms and legs, and even wrote a one-man show about the experience called “Jews Don’t Belong on Ladders…An Accidental Comedy.”

    In 2007, Metrano sued Seth MacFarlane for copyright infringement over a Family Guy scene which Metrano said was lifted from one his magic routines. The case was ultimately settled out of court.

