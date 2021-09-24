Menu
Avicii’s Estate Announces New Documentary Coming in 2023

Including never-before-seen footage, as well as interviews with the Swedish producer's family, colleagues, friends, and even Avicii himself

avicii new documentary 2023
Avicii, photo by Sean Eriksson
September 24, 2021 | 5:39pm ET

    Avicii is being memorialized with a new documentary. The estate of the late Swedish producer born Tim Bergling has announced a forthcoming film that will delve into the “music and the artist who defined an era and changed the world of music forever.” Few details have been unveiled as of yet, but you can expect a release sometime in 2023.

    According to a statement, the new Avicii documentary “is an up-close, intimate, and epic story about his unparalleled successes and his struggles to cope with the pressure.” It’s set to include never-before-seen footage, as well as interviews with Bergling’s family, colleagues, friends, and even Bergling himself. The documentary will be helmed by producer Björn Tjärnberg and filmmaker Henrik Burman, the latter of whom also directed the 2020 doc Yung Lean: In My Head.

    “My goal is to provide an honest and new perspective on both the artist Avicii and Tim’s life,” Burman said in a statement. “I want this to be a film that surprises the audience and challenges the public’s image of Sweden’s biggest international artist of today and, in doing so, also shine a light on what his music has meant to so many people.”

    Related Video

    This new documentary follows 2017’s True Stories, which captured Avicii’s burnout near the end of his career and his choice to retire from touring. He died of suicide in April 2018, with his third album, TIMarriving posthumously the next year. Earlier this month, Avicii was honored with a Google Doodle during National Suicide Prevention Week.

