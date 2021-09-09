Menu
Baby Keem Debuts New Song “Issues” on Fallon: Watch

Off his upcoming debut album The Melodic Blue

baby keem issues fallon the tonight show jimmy new song debut the melodic blue
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)
September 9, 2021 | 10:02am ET

    With his debut album The Melodic Blue dropping later this week, Baby Keem stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to premiere the new song “Issues.”

    Keem performed on top of a bicycle, perched on a set designed to look like a mountaintop. As he sang the hushed vocals, he seemed to be referencing a family member who left him with disappointment. He cooed, “How can I resent you?/ Demons can test you/ Grandma and I missed you/ You don’t know what we been through/ Don’t let the wolves come get you/ Please don’t let them come get you.” Check out the performance of “Issues” below.

    Recently, Baby Keem has shared the singles “Hooligan,” “No Sense,” “Sons & Critics Freestyle,” the Travis Scott collaboration “Durag Activity,” and “Family Ties” with his cousin Kendrick Lamar, which Consequence named Song of the Week.

