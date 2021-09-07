Menu
Baby Keem Announces Release Date for Debut Album The Melodic Blue, Shares Trailer

The California rapper will drop his long-awaited debut LP on September 10th

Baby Keem
Baby Keem, photo courtesy of artist
September 6, 2021 | 10:59pm ET

    After years of teasing and slowly rolling out songs, Baby Keem has finally announced the release date for his debut studio LP. It’s called The Melodic Blue and it’s due out September 10th through his cousin Kendrick Lamar’s elusive production company pgLang via Columbia. Watch a teaser trailer for the new album below.

    The Melodic Blue is technically Baby Keem’s first-ever album, serving as the follow-up to his 2019 mixtape Die for My Bitch. So far, he’s previewed the album with the Travis Scott collaboration “Durag Activity” and his excellent single “Family Ties” featuring Kendrick. The latter track easily earned the title of Song of the Week last month.

    The tracklist for The Melodic Blue has not been formally unveiled, but Baby Keem did reveal in his Instagram stories that he sampled our former Artist of the Month star and DEACON singer serpentwithfeet at some point on the album. “Thank you serpentwithfeet,” he wrote. “Helped us keep our date by clearing this sample once I contacted. Appreciates art. Also voice is krazy. Thank you.”

    Following his last mixtape, Baby Keem released a handful of standalone singles, including “Hooligan,” “No Sense,” and “Sons & Critics Freestyle.”

    The Melodic Blue Artwork:

    The Melodic Blue by Baby Keem new album artwork debut cover art

