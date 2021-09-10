Baby Keem Drops Debut Album The Melodic Blue: Stream

Baby Keem has finally released his debut studio album. The California rapper’s long-awaited project The Melodic Blue dropped today through his cousin Kendrick Lamar’s pgLang production company via Columbia.

The Melodic Blue follows Baby Keem’s 2019 mixtape, Die for My Bitch. It includes the previously-released “Durag Activity” featuring Travis Scott, the aptly-titled Kendrick collaboration “Family Ties,” and “Issues,” which Keem debuted on The Tonight Show Starring Fallon earlier this week.

The Melodic Blue clocks in at 16 tracks total, including two more collaborations with Kendrick on “Range Brothers” and “Vent.” Rosalía, James Blake, and Don Toliver are among the album’s other contributors.

At just 20 years old, Keem has a promising career ahead, having already landed credits on Black Panther: The Album and The Lion King: The Gift. He also nabbed a coveted spot in the XXL 2020 Freshman Class.

The Melodic Blue Artwork:

The Melodic Blue Tracklist:

01. trademark usa

02. pink panties

03. scapegoats

04. range brothers (feat. Kendrick Lamar)

05. issues

06. gorgeous

07. south africa

08. lost souls

09. cocoa (feat. Don Toliver)

10. family ties (feat. Kendrick Lamar)

11. scars

12. durag activity (feat. Travis Scott)

13. booman

14. first order of business

15. vent

16. 16