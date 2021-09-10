Menu
Baby Keem Drops Debut Album The Melodic Blue: Stream

Featuring his cousin Kendrick Lamar and Travis Scott

Baby Keem, photo by Daniel Regan
September 10, 2021 | 12:00am ET

    Baby Keem has finally released his debut studio album. The California rapper’s long-awaited project The Melodic Blue dropped today through his cousin Kendrick Lamar’s pgLang production company via Columbia.

    The Melodic Blue follows Baby Keem’s 2019 mixtape, Die for My Bitch. It includes the previously-released “Durag Activity” featuring Travis Scott, the aptly-titled Kendrick collaboration “Family Ties,” and “Issues,” which Keem debuted on The Tonight Show Starring Fallon earlier this week.

    The Melodic Blue clocks in at 16 tracks total, including two more collaborations with Kendrick on “Range Brothers” and “Vent.” Rosalía, James Blake, and Don Toliver are among the album’s other contributors.

    Related Video

    At just 20 years old, Keem has a promising career ahead, having already landed credits on Black Panther: The Album and The Lion King: The Gift. He also nabbed a coveted spot in the XXL 2020 Freshman Class.

    The Melodic Blue Artwork:

    The Melodic Blue Tracklist:
    01. trademark usa
    02. pink panties
    03. scapegoats
    04. range brothers (feat. Kendrick Lamar)
    05. issues
    06. gorgeous
    07. south africa
    08. lost souls
    09. cocoa (feat. Don Toliver)
    10. family ties (feat. Kendrick Lamar)
    11. scars
    12. durag activity (feat. Travis Scott)
    13. booman
    14. first order of business
    15. vent
    16. 16

