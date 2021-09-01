Bachelor Release New Single “I See It Now”: Stream

Bachelor have unveiled their latest single, “I See It Now,” via Polyvinyl Record Co. Stream it below.

“The room gets booked as it gets brighter/ The hand gets held a little tighter/ I see it now, I see it now/ My sister says she never liked ya/ My friends said that I shouldn’t trust ya/ I hear them now, I hear them now,” Palehound’s Ellen Kempner and Jay Som’s Melina Duterte sing over dirge-like instrumentation.

Describing it as “a kind of lethargic muse on sexual regret and insecurity,” the duo revealed in a statement that the new track came together while they were filming the music video for “Doomin’ Sun” — the title track off their debut album of the same name, which dropped May 28th.

Advertisement

Related Video

“We found ourselves with a day to kill at Ellen’s house in Poughkeepsie,” they shared. “Ellen had assembled a small recording setup in her basement that she was mystified by and still figuring out how to work, so we decided to record a song to mess around with the gear. Melina wrote the creepy intro keyboard part and we built the song from there. What came was ‘I See It Now.'” Stream it after the jump.

Over the summer, Bachelor held their inaugural Doomin’ Sun Fest, which featured Tegan and Sara, Courtney Barnett, Ben Gibbard, and more. Just days after the festival’s June 10th livestream, the band also announced a fall 2021 headlining tour, though it was subsequently cancelled “due to unforeseen circumstances.” Still, Kempner and Palehound will be supporting Lucy Dacus’ tour throughout September.

Advertisement