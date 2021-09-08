BADBADNOTGOOD Unveil New Single “Beside April”: Stream

BADBADNOTGOOD have shared “Beside April,” a new preview of their upcoming album Talk Memory. Watch the music video, directed by Cammille Summers-Valli, below.

“Beside April” follows the Canadian jazz-fusion ensemble’s July track “Signal from the Noise,” the lead single from Talk Memory. The upcoming project is described as a “heartfelt expression of joy” and features a lineup of guest artists including Arthur Verocai, Karriem Riggins, Terrace Martin, Laraaji, and harpist Brandee Younger.

“It took a year or two of just living life to get to the place where the creative process was exciting again,” BBNG said in a statement about Talk Memory. “Once we actually went into the studio it was the most concise recording and writing process we’ve ever had. We hope that the improvised studio performances bring the listener closer to our live experience.”

Talk Memory is due out October 8th via XL in partnership with Innovative Leisure. Pre-orders are ongoing. Update: In support of the album’s release, BADBADNOTGOOD have announced an extensive tour. After playing shows in their native Canada in December, they’ll kick off a proper US tour in March. They’ll then tour the UK and Europe next November and December. Tickets are available to purchase starting September 17th via Ticketmaster.

In 2020, BBNG shared the singles “Goodbye Blue” and “Glide (Goodbye Blue Pt. 2),” along with a collaboration with the late MF DOOM called “The Chocolate Conquistadors” for Grand Theft Auto Online. They also appeared on Thundercat’s 2020 album It Is What It Is and more recently, lent Charlotte Day Wilson an assist on her debut album ALPHA.

BADBADNOTGOOD 2021-2022 Tour Dates:

12/08 – Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre

12/09 – Edmonton, AB @ Midway

12/10 – Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theatre

12/12 – Victoria, BC @ Capitol Ballroom

12/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

12/17 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

12/18 – Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre

12/19 – Quebec City, QC @ Imperial Bell

12/22 – Toronto, ON @ History

03/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

03/08 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

03/10 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

03/11 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

03/12 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

03/14 – Boston, MA @ Royale

03/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

03/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

03/19 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

03/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

03/24 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

03/25 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

03/26 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11/18 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia

11/19 – Stockholm, SE @ Nalen

11/21 – Oslo, NO @ Vulkan

11/22 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA

11/24 – Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle

11/25 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys

11/28 – Vienna, AT @ Ottakringer Brauerei

11/29 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle

11/30 – Zurich, CH @ X-Tra

12/02 – Utrecht, NL @ Ronda

12/03 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

12/04 – Cologne, DE @ CarlswerkVictoria

12/06 – London, UK @ Brixton Academy

12/07 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

12/09 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

12/10 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

12/11 – Bristol, UK @ Academy 1

12/13 – Glasgow, UK @ QMU