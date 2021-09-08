BADBADNOTGOOD Unveil New Single “Beside April”: Stream

BADBADNOTGOOD have shared “Beside April,” a new preview of their upcoming album Talk Memory. Watch the music video, directed by Cammille Summers-Valli, below.
“Beside April” follows the Canadian jazz-fusion ensemble’s July track “Signal from the Noise,” the lead single from Talk Memory. The upcoming project is described as a “heartfelt expression of joy” and features a lineup of guest artists including Arthur Verocai, Karriem Riggins, Terrace Martin, Laraaji, and harpist Brandee Younger.
“It took a year or two of just living life to get to the place where the creative process was exciting again,” BBNG said in a statement about Talk Memory. “Once we actually went into the studio it was the most concise recording and writing process we’ve ever had. We hope that the improvised studio performances bring the listener closer to our live experience.”
Talk Memory is due out October 8th via XL in partnership with Innovative Leisure. Pre-orders are ongoing. Update: In support of the album’s release, BADBADNOTGOOD have announced an extensive tour. After playing shows in their native Canada in December, they’ll kick off a proper US tour in March. They’ll then tour the UK and Europe next November and December. Tickets are available to purchase starting September 17th via Ticketmaster.
In 2020, BBNG shared the singles “Goodbye Blue” and “Glide (Goodbye Blue Pt. 2),” along with a collaboration with the late MF DOOM called “The Chocolate Conquistadors” for Grand Theft Auto Online. They also appeared on Thundercat’s 2020 album It Is What It Is and more recently, lent Charlotte Day Wilson an assist on her debut album ALPHA.
BADBADNOTGOOD 2021-2022 Tour Dates:
12/08 – Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre
12/09 – Edmonton, AB @ Midway
12/10 – Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theatre
12/12 – Victoria, BC @ Capitol Ballroom
12/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
12/17 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
12/18 – Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre
12/19 – Quebec City, QC @ Imperial Bell
12/22 – Toronto, ON @ History
03/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
03/08 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
03/10 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
03/11 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
03/12 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
03/14 – Boston, MA @ Royale
03/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
03/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
03/19 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
03/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
03/24 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
03/25 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
03/26 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
11/18 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia
11/19 – Stockholm, SE @ Nalen
11/21 – Oslo, NO @ Vulkan
11/22 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA
11/24 – Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle
11/25 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys
11/28 – Vienna, AT @ Ottakringer Brauerei
11/29 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle
11/30 – Zurich, CH @ X-Tra
12/02 – Utrecht, NL @ Ronda
12/03 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
12/04 – Cologne, DE @ CarlswerkVictoria
12/06 – London, UK @ Brixton Academy
12/07 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
12/09 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
12/10 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
12/11 – Bristol, UK @ Academy 1
12/13 – Glasgow, UK @ QMU