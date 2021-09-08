Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

BADBADNOTGOOD Unveil New Single “Beside April”: Stream

The jazz-fusion group has also announced a tour in support of their upcoming album Talk Memory

badbadnotgood beside april new song video stream
BADBADNOTGOOD, photo by Jamal Burger
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 8, 2021 | 10:00am ET

    BADBADNOTGOOD have shared “Beside April,” a new preview of their upcoming album Talk Memory. Watch the music video, directed by Cammille Summers-Valli, below.

    “Beside April” follows the Canadian jazz-fusion ensemble’s July track “Signal from the Noise,” the lead single from Talk Memory. The upcoming project is described as a “heartfelt expression of joy” and features a lineup of guest artists including Arthur Verocai, Karriem Riggins, Terrace Martin, Laraaji, and harpist Brandee Younger.

    “It took a year or two of just living life to get to the place where the creative process was exciting again,” BBNG said in a statement about Talk Memory. “Once we actually went into the studio it was the most concise recording and writing process we’ve ever had. We hope that the improvised studio performances bring the listener closer to our live experience.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Talk Memory is due out October 8th via XL in partnership with Innovative Leisure. Pre-orders are ongoing. Update: In support of the album’s release, BADBADNOTGOOD have announced an extensive tour. After playing shows in their native Canada in December, they’ll kick off a proper US tour in March. They’ll then tour the UK and Europe next November and December. Tickets are available to purchase starting September 17th via Ticketmaster.

    In 2020, BBNG shared the singles “Goodbye Blue” and “Glide (Goodbye Blue Pt. 2),” along with a collaboration with the late MF DOOM called “The Chocolate Conquistadors” for Grand Theft Auto Online. They also appeared on Thundercat’s 2020 album It Is What It Is and more recently, lent Charlotte Day Wilson an assist on her debut album ALPHA.

    Advertisement

    BADBADNOTGOOD 2021-2022 Tour Dates:
    12/08 – Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre
    12/09 – Edmonton, AB @ Midway
    12/10 – Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theatre
    12/12 – Victoria, BC @ Capitol Ballroom
    12/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
    12/17 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
    12/18 – Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre
    12/19 – Quebec City, QC @ Imperial Bell
    12/22 – Toronto, ON @ History
    03/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
    03/08 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
    03/10 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
    03/11 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
    03/12 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
    03/14 – Boston, MA @ Royale
    03/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
    03/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
    03/19 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
    03/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
    03/24 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
    03/25 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
    03/26 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
    11/18 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia
    11/19 – Stockholm, SE @ Nalen
    11/21 – Oslo, NO @ Vulkan
    11/22 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA
    11/24 – Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle
    11/25 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys
    11/28 – Vienna, AT @ Ottakringer Brauerei
    11/29 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle
    11/30 – Zurich, CH @ X-Tra
    12/02 – Utrecht, NL @ Ronda
    12/03 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
    12/04 – Cologne, DE @ CarlswerkVictoria
    12/06 – London, UK @ Brixton Academy
    12/07 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
    12/09 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
    12/10 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
    12/11 – Bristol, UK @ Academy 1
    12/13 – Glasgow, UK @ QMU

Latest Stories

pavement 2022 european reunion tour dates

Pavement Announce 2022 European Reunion Tour

September 8, 2021

dinosaur jr. postpone tour covid-19 coronavirus delta variant j mascis

Dinosaur Jr. Postpone Tour Due to COVID-19

September 3, 2021

the dodos grizzly peak new album annie single the surface lyric video stream

The Dodos Announce New Album Grizzly Peak, Drop "Annie" and "The Surface": Stream

September 2, 2021

doobie brothers michael mcdonald reunion tour covid-19

Michael McDonald to Miss Reunion Concerts with The Doobie Brothers Due to COVID-19

September 1, 2021

 

portrayal of guilt new album run for cover records

Portrayal of Guilt Announce New Album, Unveil New Song "Possession": Stream

September 1, 2021

Playboi Carti 2021 tour

Playboi Carti Announces 2021 North American Tour

September 1, 2021

jpegmafia trust new song single stream tour north america europe 2021 2022

JPEGMAFIA Announces New Album, Shares "TRUST!": Stream

August 31, 2021

Kacey Musgraves, photo by Adrienne Raquel

Kacey Musgraves Announces 2022 Headlining Tour

August 30, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

BADBADNOTGOOD Unveil New Single "Beside April": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale