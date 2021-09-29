Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Baroness Announce Fall 2021 US Tour with Fan-Voted Setlists

Fans can vote on 10 songs they want to hear at each concert

baroness fall 2021 us tour setlist vote
Baroness (photo by Kevin RC Wilson)
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 29, 2021 | 11:13am ET

    Baroness have announced an intimate fall 2021 US tour and are asking fans to vote on the setlist for each stop.

    Ticket buyers can vote on the 10 songs they want to hear, with voting closing one week ahead of each show. Baroness’ entire catalog will be fair game with no song off limits.

    Billed as “Your Baroness – An Intimate Evening with Baroness,” the trek kicks off November 6th in Baltimore and runs through a pair of dates on December 11th and 12th in Philadelphia. The band will play smaller rooms this time out, such as Saint Vitus Bar in Brooklyn.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “I cannot remember any moment in the history of this band where we’ve been more excited to tour than we are today,” Baroness singer-guitarist John Baizley said in a press release. “In many ways, this upcoming tour feels similar the very first Baroness tour in 2003: we don’t know what to expect, we’re through sitting on the sidelines, and we can’t wait to climb onstage. During the past two years we’ve tried to keep ourselves as busy as possible: writing, recording, and rehearsing insofar as the pandemic would allow. Throughout that time, one fact has become increasingly clear… we are built as a live/touring band.”

    The upcoming trek, in particular, is geared toward the fans. In addition to voting on the setlist, every attendee will get a free, limited-edition “Your Baroness” tour poster print from the merch table.

    “Baroness’ music is designed to be shared; our audience has always been the final and most important member of the band,” Baizley said. “Quite simply, it doesn’t feel right without YOU! … We’ve missed you all dearly and we’re really excited to see the setlists you all design for us. There’s never been a better time to put the trust and control of our music in your capable hands. Electric or acoustic, sung or screamed, from the EPs to the LPs: we’re busy preparing for everything from those 6 or 7 hours of recorded music.”

    Advertisement

    Baizley added: “Finally, we’re really thrilled to have the opportunity to play up close and personal in some venues we haven’t typically played in recent years. It feels so good to share all of this news with you, we’ve missed this more than we can possibly explain. We hope to see you all soon!”

    Darling
     Editor's Pick
    Baroness and Windhand Members Form New Band Darling, Unveil First Single “Baptists”: Stream

    Tickets are on sale this Friday (October 1st) at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales beginning Thursday (September 30th). According to the press release, “COVID-19 protocols will vary by venue and municipality but all attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination or have the option to provide a negative PCR test within 24 hours of the event (where allowed). All concertgoers will be required to wear masks.”

    Get tickets via Ticketmaster or via local venues through Baroness’ website, and see the full list of dates below.

    Advertisement

    Baroness’ Fall 2021 US Tour Dates:
    11/06 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
    11/07 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall
    11/09 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
    11/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Black Circle
    11/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ Barfly @ Skyway Theatre
    11/14 – Fargo, ND @ The Hall @ Fargo Brewing
    11/17 – Spokane, WA @ Lucky You
    11/19 – Seattle, WA @ Funhouse
    11/21 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
    11/23 – Boise, ID @ Olympic
    11/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ State Room
    11/26 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
    11/29 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
    11/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
    12/01 – Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge
    12/03 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
    12/04 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahalls
    12/05 – Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place
    12/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus Bar
    12/10 – Boston, MA @ Middle East Upstairs
    12/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie
    12/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie

    unnamed 37 Baroness Announce Fall 2021 US Tour with Fan Voted Setlists

Latest Stories

wet leg wet dream new song video stream

Wet Leg Drop Sophomore Single "Wet Dream": Stream

September 29, 2021

ian sweet f*ckthat new song music video 2022 tour dates tickets

IAN SWEET Shares New Single "f*ckthat," Announces 2022 Tour Dates

September 29, 2021

BTS 2021 tour Los Angeles concerts special concert LA California Permission to Dance on Stage video live show BTS, photo courtesy of the artist

BTS Announce Los Angeles Stadium Shows

September 27, 2021

Judas Priest Richie Faulkner heart condition

Judas Priest's Richie Faulkner Hospitalized with "Major Heart Condition Issues," Band Postpones Tour Dates

September 27, 2021

 

slothrust 2022 west coast tour dates parallel timeline waiting music video

Slothrust Announce 2022 Tour, Drop "Waiting" Music Video: Watch

September 27, 2021

Dream Theater

Dream Theater Postpone North American Tour Due to COVID-19 Concerns

September 27, 2021

Tool 2022 tour dates

Tool Announce Massive 54-Date Tour for 2022

September 27, 2021

Bob Dylan tour dates

Bob Dylan Relaunches "Never Ending Tour" with Dates Planned Through 2024

September 27, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Baroness Announce Fall 2021 US Tour with Fan-Voted Setlists

Menu Shop Search Sale