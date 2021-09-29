Baroness Announce Fall 2021 US Tour with Fan-Voted Setlists

Baroness have announced an intimate fall 2021 US tour and are asking fans to vote on the setlist for each stop.

Ticket buyers can vote on the 10 songs they want to hear, with voting closing one week ahead of each show. Baroness’ entire catalog will be fair game with no song off limits.

Billed as “Your Baroness – An Intimate Evening with Baroness,” the trek kicks off November 6th in Baltimore and runs through a pair of dates on December 11th and 12th in Philadelphia. The band will play smaller rooms this time out, such as Saint Vitus Bar in Brooklyn.

“I cannot remember any moment in the history of this band where we’ve been more excited to tour than we are today,” Baroness singer-guitarist John Baizley said in a press release. “In many ways, this upcoming tour feels similar the very first Baroness tour in 2003: we don’t know what to expect, we’re through sitting on the sidelines, and we can’t wait to climb onstage. During the past two years we’ve tried to keep ourselves as busy as possible: writing, recording, and rehearsing insofar as the pandemic would allow. Throughout that time, one fact has become increasingly clear… we are built as a live/touring band.”

The upcoming trek, in particular, is geared toward the fans. In addition to voting on the setlist, every attendee will get a free, limited-edition “Your Baroness” tour poster print from the merch table.

“Baroness’ music is designed to be shared; our audience has always been the final and most important member of the band,” Baizley said. “Quite simply, it doesn’t feel right without YOU! … We’ve missed you all dearly and we’re really excited to see the setlists you all design for us. There’s never been a better time to put the trust and control of our music in your capable hands. Electric or acoustic, sung or screamed, from the EPs to the LPs: we’re busy preparing for everything from those 6 or 7 hours of recorded music.”

Baizley added: “Finally, we’re really thrilled to have the opportunity to play up close and personal in some venues we haven’t typically played in recent years. It feels so good to share all of this news with you, we’ve missed this more than we can possibly explain. We hope to see you all soon!”

Tickets are on sale this Friday (October 1st) at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales beginning Thursday (September 30th). According to the press release, “COVID-19 protocols will vary by venue and municipality but all attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination or have the option to provide a negative PCR test within 24 hours of the event (where allowed). All concertgoers will be required to wear masks.”

Get tickets via Ticketmaster or via local venues through Baroness’ website, and see the full list of dates below.

Baroness’ Fall 2021 US Tour Dates:

11/06 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

11/07 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

11/09 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

11/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Black Circle

11/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ Barfly @ Skyway Theatre

11/14 – Fargo, ND @ The Hall @ Fargo Brewing

11/17 – Spokane, WA @ Lucky You

11/19 – Seattle, WA @ Funhouse

11/21 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

11/23 – Boise, ID @ Olympic

11/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ State Room

11/26 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

11/29 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

11/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

12/01 – Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge

12/03 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

12/04 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahalls

12/05 – Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place

12/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus Bar

12/10 – Boston, MA @ Middle East Upstairs

12/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie

12/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie